'50s Star Dennis Hopper Once Revealed Which Of His Movies His Kids Didn't Like

Dennis Hopper appeared in some truly iconic and widely-acclaimed films over the course of his lengthy career in Hollywood. The beloved actor got his start alongside the legendary enigma that was James Dean in the 1950s, truly rose to prominence in the late '60s thanks to "Easy Rider" (which also marked Hopper's feature directorial debut), and kept things rolling into the '70s with "Apocalypse Now," the '80s with "Blue Velvet," and the '90s with "Speed." As fantastic as all of those films are, no one has a perfect batting average. In fact, it was also during the 1990s that Hopper starred in one movie, in particular, that was so bad not even his own son could muster up a kind word to say about it.

1993 saw the release of "Super Mario Bros.," a live-action adaptation of the super popular Nintendo video game of the same name. The film featured Hopper as the villainous King Koopa (aka Bowser), arch-nemesis of protagonists Mario Mario and Luigi Mario (yes, those are their full names), played by Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, respectively. During a 2008 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Hopper immediately named "Super Mario Bros." when asked about the movies he wasn't especially proud of.

"My six-year-old son at the time [...] He said, 'Dad, I think you're probably a pretty good actor, but why did you play that terrible guy King Koopa in 'Super Mario Bros.?'" Hopper recalled. "And I said, 'Well, Henry, I did that so you could have shoes.' And he said, 'Dad, I don't need shoes that badly.'" Of all the bad reviews the movie got upon its release, that one may just be the most scathing.

