Decade-Defining '90s Pop Culture Moments We Just Can't Forget

The following article includes discussions of murder.

Ahhh, the 1990s. For those who grew up during the decade, plenty of golden memories of the time pop up like no time has passed at all: using channel 3 to watch TV, choosing which side of double-sided magazine posters to hang on the bedroom walls, and visiting Blockbuster every Friday night to rent a new movie are just a few highlights. Between celebrity scandals and the emergence of teen stars who are unrecognizable now, the '90s were truly a time to be alive.

When it comes to the internet, there's one big blessing (which, depending on how one uses the Internet, may also double as a curse): When something gets out there, it's generally there to stay. In that sense, the internet has made it incredibly easy for us to reminisce about the past through old photos, interviews, videos, and everything in between. There were some incredible pop culture moments in the '90s that continue to affect the world as we see it today, serving as proof that, whether good or bad, some ideas and events truly never die.