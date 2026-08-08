Pattie Boyd Has 'Great Stories' About The Beatles — But Hollywood Isn't Asking For Them
At the time of writing, "Skyfall" director Sam Mendes' Beatles biopic is slated for release in April 2028. And while movies about famous musicians are obviously nothing new, Mendes' ambitious project will take on an unprecedented format. Rather than just a single film about The Beatles, Mendes is helming four separate, interwoven movies, each individually focusing on one of the legendary band's members, which will all be released on the same day. These films will not only follow their musical careers, but the foursome's personal lives and relationships as well. "The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood will play model and photographer Pattie Boyd, the first wife of late Beatles guitarist George Harrison (who will be portrayed by "Stranger Things" breakout star Joseph Quinn).
Curiously, though, according to the woman herself, the real-life Boyd has actually not been consulted for the films — despite her wealth of first-hand experience with the Fab Four. "I haven't been contacted by anyone," Boyd confirmed during a May 2026 appearance on the "Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time" podcast. "I could have really told them great stories. But I don't think they want to know," she continued. "I think they want to create something that's completely different, like a different story." The style icon elaborated on this by sharing that she believes the films will offer a largely fictionalized account of the Beatles' story, rather than one grounded in reality.
The former Mrs. Harrison also expressed her frustration over the fact that no one involved in the production reached out to let her know that someone had been cast to play her, and took a rather dismissive tone when discussing Mendes himself. "Somebody said he was famous. Apparently he's famous, this man," she quipped.
Pattie Boyd met George Harrison on the set of another Beatles movie
Coincidentally, Pattie Boyd originally met her late ex-husband George Harrison on the set of a different Beatles movie — the very first of its kind, in fact. The two crossed paths after Boyd was cast in the band's 1964 musical-comedy "A Hard Day's Night." The happy couple tied the knot less than two years later, in early 1966. However, their decade-long marriage was famously tumultuous. The two ultimately divorced in 1977, with one of the final nails in the coffin being George Harrison's shocking affair with Maureen Starkey, then-wife of bandmate Ringo Starr. Funnily enough, Boyd wed Harrison's close friend and fellow musician Eric Clapton just two years after their split was finalized.
It's unclear whether Clapton will be depicted in the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic, though the prospect seems likely. Meanwhile, in addition to Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce has been cast in the role of Starkey, meaning it's also possible that the films will touch on the Harrison-Starkey affair. Joseph Quinn's Harrison will be joined by Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, as well as Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal as John Lennon and Paul McCartney, respectively.
While Boyd herself has apparently not been consulted, both Starr and McCartney have personally signed off on the films. Moreover, Giles Martin, the son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin — known to fans as the "fifth Beatle" — has also been actively involved in the production. "I'm working with the actors and they're doing a really good job, that's all I can say. [...] I give them nuances and share things I've heard," he disclosed to NME in November 2025.