Pattie Boyd Has 'Great Stories' About The Beatles — But Hollywood Isn't Asking For Them

At the time of writing, "Skyfall" director Sam Mendes' Beatles biopic is slated for release in April 2028. And while movies about famous musicians are obviously nothing new, Mendes' ambitious project will take on an unprecedented format. Rather than just a single film about The Beatles, Mendes is helming four separate, interwoven movies, each individually focusing on one of the legendary band's members, which will all be released on the same day. These films will not only follow their musical careers, but the foursome's personal lives and relationships as well. "The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood will play model and photographer Pattie Boyd, the first wife of late Beatles guitarist George Harrison (who will be portrayed by "Stranger Things" breakout star Joseph Quinn).

Curiously, though, according to the woman herself, the real-life Boyd has actually not been consulted for the films — despite her wealth of first-hand experience with the Fab Four. "I haven't been contacted by anyone," Boyd confirmed during a May 2026 appearance on the "Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time" podcast. "I could have really told them great stories. But I don't think they want to know," she continued. "I think they want to create something that's completely different, like a different story." The style icon elaborated on this by sharing that she believes the films will offer a largely fictionalized account of the Beatles' story, rather than one grounded in reality.

The former Mrs. Harrison also expressed her frustration over the fact that no one involved in the production reached out to let her know that someone had been cast to play her, and took a rather dismissive tone when discussing Mendes himself. "Somebody said he was famous. Apparently he's famous, this man," she quipped.