Messy Details About George Harrison's Affair With Ringo Starr's Wife

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The following article includes mentions of addiction and domestic abuse.

The Beatles wrote some of the most beautiful love songs of all time but their personal love lives were messy, to say the least. In most cases, the Fab Four's various affairs were problems to be worked out between them and their wives. George Harrison, however, once crossed the line and had a tryst with Ringo Starr's wife, Maureen Cox. The two met in 1962, just as the Beatles were becoming the biggest band in the world, and tied the knot three years later. In the next few years, Starr and Cox had two sons and a daughter, but when the Beatles broke up in 1970, the drummer turned to drinking, saying, "It got progressively worse, and the blackouts got worse, and I didn't know where I'd been, what I'd done" (via the Mirror). It was during that period that Starr began to abuse Cox and, in turn, she searched for comfort elsewhere, finding it in the arms of Harrison.

While it wasn't the first time Harrison cheated on his wife, Pattie Boyd, it was the one that hurt most. Boyd considered Cox a friend, writing in her memoir, "Wonderful Today," "She was the last person I would have expected to stab me in the back, but she did." According to Boyd, she found her husband and Cox together in their home and, making matters worse, the two didn't try to hide it. "Her attitude was very much that she had the right to spend the night with George if she felt like it."

In time, Harrison told his former bandmate about the affair. According to "George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle," Starr responded, "Better you than someone we don't know." Boyd left Harrison in 1974 and Cox left Starr a year later.