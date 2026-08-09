The Law & Order: SVU Episode Where Mariska Hargitay Met Her Husband

"Law & Order: SVU" is one of the longest running TV series in history, and lead actress Mariska Hargitay is still going strong. The show is obviously responsible for a big part of Hargitay's career, but the show also led to her meeting her husband, Peter Hermann. The couple met when Hermann appeared in Season 3, Episode 11. He played the role of Defense Attorney Trevor Langan.

Hargitay discussed the meet-cute when she was a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022. Hargitay described herself as "nervous" when she first decided to actually talk to Hermann. So, she tried to make a joke about his German heritage, saying, "So you're a kraut," and Hermann replied "that's funny." Only he didn't actually laugh, making it a pretty awkward ordeal.

Nevertheless, he must have found it charming, because the two ended up dating for a few years and then got married in 2004. Hermann and Hargitay have three children: August, Andrew, and Amaya. August was born in 2006, and the couple then adopted Amaya and Andrew in 2011.