The Law & Order: SVU Episode Where Mariska Hargitay Met Her Husband
"Law & Order: SVU" is one of the longest running TV series in history, and lead actress Mariska Hargitay is still going strong. The show is obviously responsible for a big part of Hargitay's career, but the show also led to her meeting her husband, Peter Hermann. The couple met when Hermann appeared in Season 3, Episode 11. He played the role of Defense Attorney Trevor Langan.
Hargitay discussed the meet-cute when she was a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022. Hargitay described herself as "nervous" when she first decided to actually talk to Hermann. So, she tried to make a joke about his German heritage, saying, "So you're a kraut," and Hermann replied "that's funny." Only he didn't actually laugh, making it a pretty awkward ordeal.
Nevertheless, he must have found it charming, because the two ended up dating for a few years and then got married in 2004. Hermann and Hargitay have three children: August, Andrew, and Amaya. August was born in 2006, and the couple then adopted Amaya and Andrew in 2011.
Peter Hermann proposed to Mariska Hargitay during a cameo on Broadway
Despite some of the more tragic details about Mariska Hargitay, the actress has achieved great success. Some would even say Hargitay has undergone a stunning transformation. Perhaps that is why she was selected to take over as the main character for the Broadway play "Every Brilliant Thing" in 2026. And her husband Peter Hermann was right there for it all, including when he made a cameo as a character named Sam at her last performance and proposed to her. The sweet clip was shared on the official Instagram page for the play.
As for what has made the couple's relationship successful, Hargitay told E! News that it all comes down to humor. "My husband and I also use a lot of humor to get through things. The way we can joke about things and then afterward we go, 'Too soon?' It's sort of everything for us," said Hargitay. She elaborated that the couple tries to maintain open communication focused on understanding, even during tough conversations or disagreements. Since the couple has been married for over 20 years, it definitely seems to be working for them.