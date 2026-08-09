5 Times Kate Middleton Handled Public Backlash With The Grace Of A True Queen

You've got to give it to Princess Catherine — she's totally got the poise of a queen in the making. It's been hard won over years of being in the public eye and enduring constant press scrutiny. Still, she's mastered the stiff upper lip the British are so famous for without looking sour. Instead, Kate Middleton seems unbothered by backlash, always handling it with effortless grace. You won't find the princess shouting at her phone as she peruses nasty comments on Instagram. In fact, she probably doesn't even read them, and if she does, we suspect the internet trolls are only getting a royally big eyeroll in response. She knows she's the lion, and she certainly isn't bothered by the opinions of the measly sheep. It's no wonder Queen Elizabeth II adored her.

The late monarch's relationship with Catherine was reportedly very special. While it took Her Majesty some time to trust the commoner after she married Prince William, the two women eventually hit it off, with royal expert Richard Kay explaining in the documentary, "Kate and The Queen: A Special Relationship," "There was a real grandmotherly affection between the two," per Marie Claire. They even regularly met to have a chat over tea. Royal expert Ingrid Seward added that the queen admired Catherine's demure temperament.

As she surmised, "I think the queen saw her strength and saw that she is a caring person who had this amazing affiliation to duty." Her Majesty reportedly personally mentored Catherine, which may be why she's got that queen-like demeanor down pat. Over the years, the princess has had to deal with plenty of resentment, and she's adapted the late queen's motto of "never complain, never explain." Catherine has done some explaining over the years, but never complains, as is befitting of a future queen.