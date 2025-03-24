The Timing Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Was More Delicate Than We Realized

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Catherine, Princess of Wales' heartbreaking cancer announcement rocked royal fans. Now, we're learning more details of why Kate told the world about her struggle when she did. And it seems that she had good reasons to delay sharing her news.

Before her now-famous video message was released in March 2024, Kate had been absent from the public eye for months with no word to the world about why. This was highly unusual for the royal, and as such, rumors and conspiracy theories swirled about what was going on with the princess behind closed doors. Many wondered why the palace would stay silent about what was keeping Kate from the public eye. And, while the revelation about her cancer diagnosis quieted rumors, royal fans still wondered what took her so long to make her announcement and why she let the rumor mill spin out of control in the meantime. Now, a source explained to the Daily Mail that Kate's three children were her priority through her health struggles, and this is what kept her from making her announcement sooner than she did. "Protecting her children has always been at the heart of every decision she has made this year," they explained. Evidently, dealing with the news of her diagnosis within her family had to happen before it was revealed to the world.

