The Timing Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Was More Delicate Than We Realized
It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Catherine, Princess of Wales' heartbreaking cancer announcement rocked royal fans. Now, we're learning more details of why Kate told the world about her struggle when she did. And it seems that she had good reasons to delay sharing her news.
Before her now-famous video message was released in March 2024, Kate had been absent from the public eye for months with no word to the world about why. This was highly unusual for the royal, and as such, rumors and conspiracy theories swirled about what was going on with the princess behind closed doors. Many wondered why the palace would stay silent about what was keeping Kate from the public eye. And, while the revelation about her cancer diagnosis quieted rumors, royal fans still wondered what took her so long to make her announcement and why she let the rumor mill spin out of control in the meantime. Now, a source explained to the Daily Mail that Kate's three children were her priority through her health struggles, and this is what kept her from making her announcement sooner than she did. "Protecting her children has always been at the heart of every decision she has made this year," they explained. Evidently, dealing with the news of her diagnosis within her family had to happen before it was revealed to the world.
Kate's relatable words had an impact on her fans
It seems that the well-being of Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' children took precedence over public opinion during the family's difficult time. In her video, Kate Middleton even shared a message about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis, which surely gutted many parents. She explained, "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay." The Daily Mail's source explained that this and the rest of Kate's words — all of which she reportedly wrote herself — had an effect on the public. "We saw her not as a princess but as an individual sat there saying, 'I have got cancer and have spent the last few months getting my children to a point where they could understand that I am not very well,'" said the source, adding, "I think that stopped a lot of people in their tracks."
After the incredibly difficult year the family went through, Kate has kicked off 2025 cancer-free. Another source shared, "She's been deeply touched by the public reaction and is incredibly thankful for their support," adding, "More than anything, what she has been through has made her even more grateful for what she has – her husband, her children and her family."