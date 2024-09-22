The Nickname Kate Middleton Was Saddled With Before Prince William Proposed

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' unusually long courtship inspired some harsh words from the media. The royal couple's paths first crossed all the way back in 2001 while they were both studying at St. Andrews University. During Prince William and Kate Middleton's ITV engagement interview, in 2011, the royal couple shared that it didn't take them long to become pals, and their platonic connection grew into love after about a year. In 2002, William and Kate went on to have a cringey first date that proved that even royals struggle with romance.

About a year later, the happy couple decided to take the next step in their relationship and move out of the home they were living in with their friends and into their first place together. William and Kate managed to keep their romance under wraps until April 2004, when The Sun posted pictures of them on a ski trip in Switzerland. In the subsequent years, royal watchers and the media alike eagerly awaited the engagement announcement, but it was all to no avail. The press then branded the future princess "Waity Katie" to poke fun at her steady relationship status, per InStyle.

Kate was only freed from that nickname in 2010, as William popped the question with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales', engagement ring, which was a perfect fit for Kate. Speaking to ITV about their engagement, the prince offered some insight into his proposal, noting, "We'd been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn't a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya, and I proposed."

