What Former Beloved CSI Actor Marg Helgenberger Has Been Up To Since Leaving The Show
There is no doubt about the cultural impact of the hit 2000s TV series, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." From the spinoffs like "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: New York" to the "CSI: Vegas" reboot, the series has remained a favorite of many. It was also an important moment in the career of actress Marg Helgenberger. Although she's mostly known for "CSI," the Emmy Award-winning actress actually got her start in theater and returned to stage plays after her initial departure from the show. In 2011, she starred in the Barrington Stage Company's production of "The Other Place" and in 2016 she starred in "The Little Foxes" in Washington D.C.
Helgenberger told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that it was her college production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" that led her to pursue an acting career. "Actually, I got the bug in high school, but in terms of thinking this could be a possible career, it was that production and that role." The role in question was as the main character, Blanche DuBois.
Even though she officially left "CSI" in 2012 (a few years after William Peterson left the show), Helgenberger left on a good note and said in that same interview that she loved the experience of being on the show and the role as Catherine Willows. It's no surprise then that Helgenberger agreed to reprise the role for "CSI: Vegas" in 2022. Sadly, however, the reboot was canceled after three seasons, and the final episode aired in 2024.
Marg Helgenberger is an advocate for caregivers
It's been over 20 years since "CSI" originally aired, and a lot has changed for various cast members. Star William Peterson has officially retired, and the cast of "CSI: Miami" has all moved on to various other projects. For Marg Helgenberger, part of moving on from the series franchise includes activist work in support of caregivers across the US. Helgenberger, who acted as a caregiver for both of her parents when they became ill, talked about the importance of supporting caregivers in a speech at Capitol Hill in 2024.
"This is a way for me to honor both of my parents ... and bring some needed relief to people — millions of people — throughout the country," said Helgenberger (via AARP). The actress is a member of The Creative Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group that lobbied Congress in partnership with AARP for bills that would give more financial support to caregivers.
Helgenberger has also done advocacy work focused on breast cancer in honor of her mother's struggle with the disease. She previously hosted fundraising events in Nebraska with her ex-husband Alan Rosenberg. She also was part of a Stand Up To Cancer public service campaign in 2013.