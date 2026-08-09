What Former Beloved CSI Actor Marg Helgenberger Has Been Up To Since Leaving The Show

There is no doubt about the cultural impact of the hit 2000s TV series, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." From the spinoffs like "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: New York" to the "CSI: Vegas" reboot, the series has remained a favorite of many. It was also an important moment in the career of actress Marg Helgenberger. Although she's mostly known for "CSI," the Emmy Award-winning actress actually got her start in theater and returned to stage plays after her initial departure from the show. In 2011, she starred in the Barrington Stage Company's production of "The Other Place" and in 2016 she starred in "The Little Foxes" in Washington D.C.

Helgenberger told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that it was her college production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" that led her to pursue an acting career. "Actually, I got the bug in high school, but in terms of thinking this could be a possible career, it was that production and that role." The role in question was as the main character, Blanche DuBois.

Even though she officially left "CSI" in 2012 (a few years after William Peterson left the show), Helgenberger left on a good note and said in that same interview that she loved the experience of being on the show and the role as Catherine Willows. It's no surprise then that Helgenberger agreed to reprise the role for "CSI: Vegas" in 2022. Sadly, however, the reboot was canceled after three seasons, and the final episode aired in 2024.