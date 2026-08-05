Rob Reiner's Kids Jake, 35, And Romy, 28, Make A Rare Public Appearance Together

Elsewhere in his April 2026 Substack post, Jake Reiner went into detail regarding his and late father Rob Reiner's shared love of baseball — particularly Dodgers baseball. "My connection with him was first built on baseball. [...] We loved the Dodgers more than anything. We went to so many damn games," Jake wrote, confessing, "I'll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad's presence and hearing his voice tell me why Shohei Ohtani should never bat in the leadoff spot." Jake added that he and his father would go on annual baseball-centric vacations throughout his childhood, eventually making their way to every MLB stadium in the U.S.

Jake's inherited love of baseball has clearly carried over into his adult life. In fact, he actually co-hosts a Dodgers podcast called "The Incline." Of course, Jake took a leave of absence from the project following his parents' deaths, though he ultimately returned to rejoin co-host Kevin Klein (not to be confused with actor Kevin Kline) in May 2026, shortly after publishing his Substack piece. "I felt it was time to come back to the podcast. I was thinking about it for a really long time," Jake shared in his first episode back. He went on to reiterate just how important Dodgers baseball was to him and his late father, and how that love has taken on a new meaning in light of his loss.

"It's something that I've always connected with with my dad, first and foremost, and it's something that I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life," Jake explained.