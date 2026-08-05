Rob Reiner's Kids Jake, 35, And Romy, 28, Make A Rare Public Appearance Together
Jake and Romy Reiner, the adult children of beloved filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, have understandably kept a low profile following their parents' tragic deaths late last year. However, the brother-sister duo just made a rare public appearance to honor their late parents in a way that would undoubtedly make them proud. Jake and Romy were both on hand at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, August 2, 2026 to throw out a pair of ceremonial first pitches before the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Boston Red Sox. After each taking their turns on the mound, the two then shared a hug in the middle of the field.
In December 2025, Hollywood was left reeling by the news that Rob and Michele Singer Reiner had been found murdered in their Los Angeles home. To make matters even more tragic, the celebrity couple's son Nick Reiner, Jake and Romy's brother, was charged with the crime. Four months later, Jake Reiner offered a rare glimpse into his grief in the form of a Substack essay. "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," he wrote at the time. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it."
Jake concluded his post by clarifying simply, "The truth is, there is nothing to say [to me]. I just ask for love and compassion — the same principles my parents lived by." And if there's one thing that makes Jake and Romy's own love for their father clear, it's taking to the field at Dodger Stadium.
Jake Reiner and his father Rob shared a love of baseball
Elsewhere in his April 2026 Substack post, Jake Reiner went into detail regarding his and late father Rob Reiner's shared love of baseball — particularly Dodgers baseball. "My connection with him was first built on baseball. [...] We loved the Dodgers more than anything. We went to so many damn games," Jake wrote, confessing, "I'll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad's presence and hearing his voice tell me why Shohei Ohtani should never bat in the leadoff spot." Jake added that he and his father would go on annual baseball-centric vacations throughout his childhood, eventually making their way to every MLB stadium in the U.S.
Jake's inherited love of baseball has clearly carried over into his adult life. In fact, he actually co-hosts a Dodgers podcast called "The Incline." Of course, Jake took a leave of absence from the project following his parents' deaths, though he ultimately returned to rejoin co-host Kevin Klein (not to be confused with actor Kevin Kline) in May 2026, shortly after publishing his Substack piece. "I felt it was time to come back to the podcast. I was thinking about it for a really long time," Jake shared in his first episode back. He went on to reiterate just how important Dodgers baseball was to him and his late father, and how that love has taken on a new meaning in light of his loss.
"It's something that I've always connected with with my dad, first and foremost, and it's something that I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life," Jake explained.