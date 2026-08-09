The Big Difference Queen Elizabeth Saw Between Kate & Diana

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Kate Middleton was always doomed when it came to royalists and the press comparing her to the late Princess Diana. It was inevitable that when people looked at her, they would think of the dearly departed royal. When she married Diana's eldest son, Prince William, Kate wore her iconic ring, and she was also set to inherit the Princess of Wales title, which happened after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. But while the world was tracking all the ways Princesses Catherine and Diana were the same, Her Majesty was quietly noting how they were different. There were plenty of major mishaps at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, but at the end of the service, the queen reportedly exclaimed to Prince Philip, "That was really excellent, wasn't it?" per Tina Brown's "The Palace Papers."

Royal experts claim the long-reigning monarch observed a crucial difference between Diana and Catherine, and she was pleased with how William's wife differed from his mother when she got married. "For the queen, the wedding day brought a special satisfaction. This new, 29-year-old granddaughter-in-law, the future queen consort, was unlike the child bride Diana, road-tested in resilience as well as royal life," Brown wrote. Her Majesty was reportedly also positive that William and Catherine's union would be a stable, long-lasting one, unlike King Charles III's and Diana's tumultuous marriage.

She had plenty of preparation (and opportunities to walk away) during the couple's almost decade-long romance before they finally got engaged. Catherine had to weather the onslaught of paparazzi since 2005 when she and William were first photographed together skiing in Switzerland. Then there was the rude nickname, "Waity Katie," the press christened her with in response to William's lack of a proposal for years. Impressively, she weathered it all with her head held high.