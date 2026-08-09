Pippa Middleton's Wedding Guest Outfits, Ranked From Worst To Best
Pippa Middleton might be one of the only people in history to become a fashion icon, all thanks to one very special wedding guest look. We all remember how much attention she got for her maid of honor dress at her sister Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding to William, Prince of Wales back in 2011. Pippa also had a stunning fashion moment at her own wedding six years later. But what about the other weddings Pippa has attended over the years? Sure, her other wedding guest dresses may not have prompted all the chatter her maid-of-honor dress did, but that doesn't mean her other looks weren't worth talking about.
Pippa's style has changed a lot since her sister Kate's wedding. It's clear, though, that this sister-in-law to the royal family has great taste when it comes to fashion. She's been in attendance at some other royal weddings over the years, and unlike her famous bridesmaid dress, at other weddings, she has had complete creative control over what she chose to wear. As is the case with most folks' outfits to big events, Pippa has had some hits and some misses over the years. We've ranked her looks from the worst to the best based on style and how they made Pippa stand out. Stay tuned until the end for more information on how we ranked Pippa's wedding guest ensembles.
Her dress at Harry and Meghan's wedding wasn't her best fashion moment
Pippa Middleton made a fashion statement that was a bit different from her typical dressed-up ensembles when she arrived at the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. She wore a long-sleeved, mint green dress covered in a white floral pattern. She paired this with a hat covered in white flowers. The color and pattern felt bland on Pippa and made her look a bit washed out. Overall, this didn't feel like a fresh or chic ensemble.
Her head-to-toe teal look was a bit on the boring side
Over the years, Pippa Middleton has made it clear that she loves to sport a monochrome look. In 2013, she attended the wedding of James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham in one of her famous monochromatic ensembles. She donned a teal lace, knee-length dress with matching shoes and an almost matching hat. There was certainly nothing wrong with this particular outfit, but it wasn't her best style moment, either. Mostly, this look felt a bit blah, and the color coordination was somewhat off.
She wore all-blue when Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tied the knot
Pippa Middleton dressed all in powder blue when Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston said "I do" at St George's Chapel in 2019. She perfectly matched her pumps and headband to her muted blue midi dress, which featured a monochromatic print. The choice to match everything gave this outfit a cool, sophisticated vibe. That said, the color itself probably would have made Pippa pop a bit more if it were something bolder and more vibrant.
She stunned in green on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day
In 2018, Pippa Middleton arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials with her pregnant belly as an adorable accessory. And, thus, one of her best wedding guest outfits was born. Her long sleeve, mock neck, midi dress looked sleek, elegant, and somewhat unexpected. Her choice to pair the deep green dress with bold black pumps and a matching clutch also felt like a bit of an interesting move that really elevated the look.
She made serious waves at her sister's wedding
When William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, tied the knot, the royal wedding felt like all anyone was talking about. Interestingly, though, Pippa Middleton's look on the big day was one of the things that stole the show. Pippa wore white as the maid of honor, donning a short-sleeve, cowl neck dress that skimmed her curves. The buttons down the back of the slinky, satin Alexander McQueen gown, in particular, caught the public's attention as she carried her sister's long train to the ceremony.
How we ranked Pippa Middleton's wedding guest outfits
Let's be real: Pippa Middleton obviously has great style. And, it just so happens that what she wore to one very famous wedding is the reason many people know who she is. So, it's really no surprise that she's looked fabulous at the other weddings she's attended over the years. Still, there have been some dresses she's sported to various nuptials that made her stand out more than others. Fit, color palette, and simple styling have separated some of her better looks from the ones that didn't work quite as well.