Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has This One Regret About Her Seinfeld Character

The show may have been named after its co-creator and lead Jerry Seinfeld, but there's definitely an argument to be made that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes was the real star of the beloved NBC sitcom "Seinfeld." Fiercely independent, unapologetically hilarious, and always unafraid to speak her mind, Elaine became a role model to an entire generation of women, with Louis-Dreyfus' celebrated performance even earning the sitcom star a Glamour Woman of the Year award in 1997. However, despite all of the actor's initial success, not to mention her enduring legacy as Elaine, she does have one regret about her "Seinfeld" role — and we're not talking about the time Julia Louis-Dreyfus got future "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston sick after kissing him on camera.

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, in December 2025, the "Veep" star lamented that she could have done much more in the way of amplifying Elaine's sex appeal. "I'd love to go back and fix that look," Louis-Dreyfus, who joined the cast of "Seinfeld" during its debut season in 1990, admitted. The Emmy winner elaborated that she never thought too hard about Elaine's wardrobe — at least, not until "Friends" premiered on the very same network in 1994, and the likes of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston started serving up spicier looks.

"All those girls were so sexy. And I remember thinking, like, 'Ah, f**k, I should have been sexy! [...] This was such a missed opportunity,'" Louis-Dreyfus recalled. Poehler, who herself starred in the hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation," related, though she also lightly pushed back on the notion that Elaine would care about looking overtly sexy. However, Louis-Dreyfus disagreed, playfully suggesting, "It might have worked. [...] Just coming in, like, tight jeans, and like, how they all dressed."