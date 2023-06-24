Julia Louis-Dreyfus Got Bryan Cranston Sick After Kissing Him On Seinfeld

It seems like Bryan Cranston likes to tell the story of Julia Louis-Dreyfus getting him sick quite often. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cranston relayed why the experience was so memorable. "I had a big crush on Julia Louis-Dreyfus," says Cranston. "When I saw the script for 'The Label Maker,' I remember thinking, Oh, so I have to make out with her? Hmmm..."

He goes on to explain that she knew she was sick and warned him before shooting the scene."The night that we shot that, she was terribly sick, and she kept apologizing, knowing full well that I would get her cold," says Cranston. "Which I did ... but my god, it was worth it!" The duo later spoofed the famous kiss at the 2014 Emmys. As co-presenters, Louis-Dreyfus commented on how he looked like a guy that Elaine dated on "Seinfeld". She couldn't seem to remember the name when Cranston chimed in and said "Tim Whatley" and she said "Yes, good for you, that's right." He replied, "That was me," but Louis-Dreyfus ignored him and read the nominees.

Yet later on, when she won an Emmy, as she walked down the aisle, Cranston hurried out of his seat and kissed her in what turned into an impromptu make-out session. When she reached the stage, Louis-Dreyfus said, "Yeah, yeah, he was on 'Seinfeld,'" while the camera panned to Cranston touching his lips as the audience laughed and applauded.