Dolly Parton Looks Stunning In Throwback Photos Without Her Signature Blonde Curls

Dolly Parton's public persona is so well maintained that it can seem like she came into the world fully made up with lipstick, rouge, and eyeliner, with her hair big and bountiful. It's possible that there is just one photo of Parton without any makeup on, and that is exactly how she wants it. The "I Will Always Love You" songwriter has spent her entire career building not only her sound, but her look as well. Parton has transformed herself into a stunning icon as recognizable as any classic figure in history.

Parton discussed her style with Playboy in 1978, making it clear that her fashion sense can be considered over the top but, "You've got to have a gimmick. You've got to have something that will catch the eye and hold the attention of the public." The musician created her "gimmick" well before she became famous, drawing inspiration from two sources: her mother and a woman she would often see as a child.

As Parton told the Guardian, growing up, she became enamored by a local woman, saying, "She was flamboyant. She had bright red lipstick, long red fingernails. She had high-heeled shoes, little floating plastic goldfish in the heels of them, short skirts, low-cut tops, and I just thought she was beautiful." And while her grandfather and father both tried to stop Parton from emulating that woman, she wouldn't give in. And her mom supported her, helping her with her clothes and, as she explained to Playboy, giving her useful advice: "She'd say, 'Don't get them so tight you can't move in them, where they cut your wind off.'"