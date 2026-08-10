Dolly Parton Looks Stunning In Throwback Photos Without Her Signature Blonde Curls
A true country and western legend, Dolly Parton's work has transcended her musical genre to become beloved tunes around the world. Her voice, a high soprano with an unmistakable Tennessee twang, is instantly recognizable. And just as iconic as Parton's voice is her fashion. The "Jolene" singer has crafted her own look with lots of makeup, tight outfits, and big hair, ensuring that everyone can recognize her with just a quick glance. Dolly Parton's stunning style is so embedded in the minds of fans that some would be hard-pressed to recognize her if she wasn't fully made up and wearing something colorful and form-fitting. But, as this photo of Parton from the 1960s proves, she looks just as amazing without all the glitz and glamour,
Dolly Parton without her signature hairstyle in the late 1960s pic.twitter.com/Nr2YcYtec1
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While Parton has plenty of makeup on, she isn't nearly as made up here as she usually is. Wearing a simple white shirt with her hair down, the Grammy-winning artist looks like she is ready to leave the Grand Ole Opry behind and spend an evening in New York's Greenwich Village with Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. The difference in appearance even had plenty of people questioning if that really is Parton in the photo, with comments like "Sorry, I don't believe that's Dolly." and "Shut up, that's not her." Others were shocked by how different Parton looked, but pointed out that even without her signature style, she still looked amazing, saying, "Barely recognize her! Still fabulous though," and "She looks great."
Dolly Parton carefully crafted her iconic look
Dolly Parton's public persona is so well maintained that it can seem like she came into the world fully made up with lipstick, rouge, and eyeliner, with her hair big and bountiful. It's possible that there is just one photo of Parton without any makeup on, and that is exactly how she wants it. The "I Will Always Love You" songwriter has spent her entire career building not only her sound, but her look as well. Parton has transformed herself into a stunning icon as recognizable as any classic figure in history.
Parton discussed her style with Playboy in 1978, making it clear that her fashion sense can be considered over the top but, "You've got to have a gimmick. You've got to have something that will catch the eye and hold the attention of the public." The musician created her "gimmick" well before she became famous, drawing inspiration from two sources: her mother and a woman she would often see as a child.
As Parton told the Guardian, growing up, she became enamored by a local woman, saying, "She was flamboyant. She had bright red lipstick, long red fingernails. She had high-heeled shoes, little floating plastic goldfish in the heels of them, short skirts, low-cut tops, and I just thought she was beautiful." And while her grandfather and father both tried to stop Parton from emulating that woman, she wouldn't give in. And her mom supported her, helping her with her clothes and, as she explained to Playboy, giving her useful advice: "She'd say, 'Don't get them so tight you can't move in them, where they cut your wind off.'"