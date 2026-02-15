Dolly Parton's Childhood Photo Might Be The Only Time The World Sees Her Without Makeup

Backwoods Barbie has a hardcore commitment to her makeup routine. Decades ago, Dolly Parton began sleeping in her makeup, washing it off in the a.m., and then reapplying a fresh layer of cosmetics. The country legend's list of reasons for this reverse beauty approach has increased over time, covering any late-night emergency, including earthquakes, fires, and accidents. In 2023, Parton claimed she'd only be willing to be seen without makeup for a grim reason. "Death!" she proclaimed to People. "You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher." Thankfully, although Parton dealt with some health issues in 2025, she was full of energy as she approached her 80th birthday in January 2026. And for people curious about Parton's natural look, all they have to do is look backward to a vintage snap from the beginning of Parton's singing career.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Taken in the 1950s, around the time Parton began singing professionally, the future superstar looks almost unrecognizable. Her curly hair is close-cropped, which is a very understated look when compared to Parton's collection of voluminous wigs. One thing definitely remains the same, however: Parton's dazzling, confident smile.

While she may not be wearing makeup in the photo, Parton had already begun experimenting with cosmetics behind the scenes. "Since I was a tiny little kid walking around in the Smoky Mountains on Locust Ridge I would be picking pokeberries, the stained kind that would make lipstick," Parton informed Oprah Daily in 2024.