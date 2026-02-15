Dolly Parton's Childhood Photo Might Be The Only Time The World Sees Her Without Makeup
Backwoods Barbie has a hardcore commitment to her makeup routine. Decades ago, Dolly Parton began sleeping in her makeup, washing it off in the a.m., and then reapplying a fresh layer of cosmetics. The country legend's list of reasons for this reverse beauty approach has increased over time, covering any late-night emergency, including earthquakes, fires, and accidents. In 2023, Parton claimed she'd only be willing to be seen without makeup for a grim reason. "Death!" she proclaimed to People. "You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher." Thankfully, although Parton dealt with some health issues in 2025, she was full of energy as she approached her 80th birthday in January 2026. And for people curious about Parton's natural look, all they have to do is look backward to a vintage snap from the beginning of Parton's singing career.
Taken in the 1950s, around the time Parton began singing professionally, the future superstar looks almost unrecognizable. Her curly hair is close-cropped, which is a very understated look when compared to Parton's collection of voluminous wigs. One thing definitely remains the same, however: Parton's dazzling, confident smile.
While she may not be wearing makeup in the photo, Parton had already begun experimenting with cosmetics behind the scenes. "Since I was a tiny little kid walking around in the Smoky Mountains on Locust Ridge I would be picking pokeberries, the stained kind that would make lipstick," Parton informed Oprah Daily in 2024.
Parton's makeup makes her feel confident
Unfortunately for Dolly Parton, the adults in her family didn't share her enthusiasm for cosmetics. Since it clashed with their religious beliefs, Parton had to keep her DIY makeup use on the downlow. Once she reached adulthood, however, Parton quickly made her stunning transformation, showing the world a style she'd envisioned since childhood. The country icon took inspo from people in her community, as well as people in magazines. "I was not a natural beauty, and I always wanted to be pretty. I always wanted to be flashy," Parton explained to CBS Mornings in 2016. The "Jolene" singer had a longstanding fandom for brands like Maybelline and Max Factor. Eventually, Parton launched her own beauty brand, starting with fragrances and adding lip and eye cosmetics, many with dazzling packaging.
From early on, Parton knew an accentuated style was right for her. When a well-meaning colleague encouraged her to tone down her makeup, Parton blithely ignored the career advice. "Most people don't want to wear that much makeup or hair," Parton acknowledged to Allure in July 2021. "But at least I have one thing that I know for a fact is real: I am comfortable with who I am."
Parton's self-awareness and self-confidence have served her well throughout her career. In addition to creating lasting change in country music, Parton has proved to be savvy in nearly every project she sets her mind to, from food and wine affiliations to running her own theme park.