Quote Of The Day By David Bowie: 'If You Feel Safe In The Area You're Working...'

David Bowie was a legendary performer the likes of which the world had never seen before, and indeed hasn't seen since. Born in London in 1947, Bowie rose to prominence in the late 1960s before experiencing a meteoric rise in the '70s. Over the course of his five-decade-long career, the "Space Oddity" hitmaker constantly evolved both his sound and his aesthetic, with many of David Bowie's most iconic looks being refreshingly unburdened by traditional gender norms. He was someone who could truly do it all, whether crafting a haunting meditation on mental health in the form of "All the Madmen," capturing the attitude of a generation with his lyrics to Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes," or setting the airwaves on fire with Bowie and Queen's anthem, "Under Pressure."

Bowie's success wasn't limited to just music either. He also enjoyed a successful acting career, which kicked off in earnest with Bowie's leading role as Thomas Jerome Newton in the 1976 film "The Man Who Fell to Earth." The singer later starred in the '80s cult classic "Labyrinth," and had very brief but very memorable appearances in iconic movies like Martin Scorsese's 1988 religious epic "The Last Temptation of Christ" and David Lynch's 1992 surrealist psychological horror "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me." Indeed, while Bowie may have passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, he left behind a legacy that is sure to last for generations to come — and he certainly didn't do that by playing it safe. That's why we've chosen the "Chameleon of Rock" himself to impart today's chosen quote of the day.