Russell Crowe Is Back In Maximus Shape With Impressive Fitness Transformation: 'Consistency Is Your Friend'

Russell Crowe was 35 years old when he starred as Maximus in "Gladiator." Now he's 62, and he seems to be in good enough shape to be a gladiator once again. The star shared a photo on Instagram that has everyone marveling at his fit frame.

"In the gym with Drew McIntyre. Good lad. Salt of the earth," Crowe wrote of the former WWE star alongside a photo of the toned twosome. He added, "Just finishing up the shoot on 'The Last Druid.' We have been shooting in Spain since May. It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in 'Nuremberg.' The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it's one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend."

As Crowe clearly pointed out, he looked entirely different in "Nuremberg," which only came out last year. Evidently, though, he's been working out with the famously buff McIntyre while the duo films "The Last Druid" together. One look at McIntyre and his wrestling career and it's easy to guess that he knows a thing or two about building muscle. He's even created "the Drew McIntyre Programme," his own training routine for arms and chest. If he's been giving Crowe some pointers, it seems that it's definitely paying off.