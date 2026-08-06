Russell Crowe Is Back In Maximus Shape With Impressive Fitness Transformation: 'Consistency Is Your Friend'
Russell Crowe was 35 years old when he starred as Maximus in "Gladiator." Now he's 62, and he seems to be in good enough shape to be a gladiator once again. The star shared a photo on Instagram that has everyone marveling at his fit frame.
"In the gym with Drew McIntyre. Good lad. Salt of the earth," Crowe wrote of the former WWE star alongside a photo of the toned twosome. He added, "Just finishing up the shoot on 'The Last Druid.' We have been shooting in Spain since May. It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in 'Nuremberg.' The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it's one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend."
As Crowe clearly pointed out, he looked entirely different in "Nuremberg," which only came out last year. Evidently, though, he's been working out with the famously buff McIntyre while the duo films "The Last Druid" together. One look at McIntyre and his wrestling career and it's easy to guess that he knows a thing or two about building muscle. He's even created "the Drew McIntyre Programme," his own training routine for arms and chest. If he's been giving Crowe some pointers, it seems that it's definitely paying off.
Russell Crowe lost more than 50 pouns
Russell Crowe appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in November 2025, where he opened up about his massive weight loss transformation. Crowe revealed he'd weighed about 277 pounds while filming "Nuremberg" and had gotten down to around 220. This certainly isn't the first time a celeb has looked totally different after a role called for a total metamorphosis. Yet, playing roles that required such different looks filming so close together couldn't have made this transition an easy one for Crowe. Luckily, it has clearly paid off and Crowe looks totally unrecognizable from one role to the next.
In the comment section on Crowe's bicep photo on Instagram, folks were very impressed by his new look. "People see the physique. They rarely see the thousands of ordinary days that built it. Respect, Russell," one commenter wrote. "Maximus is back," someone added, pointing out how much he resembles his "Gladiator" days. One Instagram user commented, "I love how happy you look!" It's true that Crowe does appear proud of his progress in the photo. And it's clear he's enjoying spending time with his co-star, too. From the sound of it, working on "The Last Druid" has been a great experience for Crowe all around.