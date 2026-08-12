Quote Of The Day By Maya Angelou: 'Courage Is The Most Important Of All The...'

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The following includes mentions of sexual violence.

Maya Angelou was a prominent force throughout the arts. She won multiple Grammys for Best Spoken Word Album, acted in TV and films, and performed one of her many poems for Bill Clinton's 1993 presidential inauguration. In 2010, Angelou was honored by President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom just a year after Angelou was declared Glamour's Woman of the Year.

However, Angelou's life was far from easy, and she had to overcome a lot before earning these varied accolades. Born in 1928 in Arkansas, Angelou was sexually assaulted as a child. Angelou later used her talents as a writer to help with the healing process. She wrote about this violent experience in her memoir, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," eloquently revealing her motivation for writing the book within the text. After all, one of the memoir's most popular quotes is, "There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you."

Despite Angelou's feelings about the necessity of the writing, this book's been frequently banned due to its candid content. Fortunately, Angelou took this criticism in stride since she felt certain people were making hasty judgments and she never backed down about the book's worth. In order to overcome difficulties in her personal and professional life, Angelou relied on courage, and it's a value she was outspoken about on more than one occasion, as today's quote of the day illustrates.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).