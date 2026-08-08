'70s Supermodel Lauren Hutton Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today
Lauren Hutton is one of the most under-appreciated supermodels in fashion history, but for those who know, she has quite the legacy. Her story is one about hard work and resilience, with Hutton pushing on despite a bunch of denials before she got her breakout modeling deal with the Ford agency. She recalled what people told her before her career started in an interview with CBS, saying, "'You've got that space between your teeth, your eyes are crossed a lotta the times.' I had improper... everything."
Despite the people who didn't believe in her, Ford did, and she finally started modeling in the early 1960s and found instant success. Hutton was quickly booking gigs with famous photographers and cover shoots. She worked with other original supermodels of the era, including Beverly Johnson, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell (who accidentally fell into a modeling career). Even now, Hutton holds the record for the highest number of American Vogue covers. But what some people might be surprised to know (or not, considering she's a model) is that Hutton still looks just as stunning in her older age. And she still has the signature smile that got her noticed in the modeling world.
She might have already entered her 80s, but Hutton doesn't let her age stop her from being active in the industry and looking good doing it. She regularly attends fashion shows and events, such as the Dior Cruise 2027 show in early 2026 and Paris Fashion Week in 2025. She still works occasionally as well and was the face of a Gant campaign in February 2026.
Lauren Hutton is also an accomplished actress with many iconic roles
While Lauren Hutton is well-known for her pioneering work as a model beginning in the 1960s, she actually started an acting career not long after. As time went on, she became super successful in both modeling and acting. Hutton's first credited role was in 1968 in the film "Paper Lion," co-starring Alan Alda. Throughout the '70s, she continued nabbing roles, starring alongside other greats like James Caan, Mia Farrow, and Carol Burnett. In 1980, she starred in one of her most iconic roles in the movie "American Gigolo" opposite Richard Gere.
Hutton was particularly busy in the 1980s, taking on over 25 different projects. While the next decade was similarly successful, after 1999, she seemed to step back from acting and only took on a handful of roles since then. Her most recent acting job was in the 2018 comedy movie "I Feel Pretty." But surprisingly, acting and modeling aren't exactly Hutton's passions. She really worked in order to be able to travel. She told CBS in an interview, "I was not there to see myself on the stands. I was there to get the money to go see the world." Hutton went on, declaring of her experiences, "I've had a great life. I've been very lucky."
Hutton's advice to younger top models is to "remember what it was that they originally wanted. What did they dream about when they were little kids?" As for Hutton, she told Interview magazine, "I dreamed about being in jungles and swinging on vines across the length of a New York City block." Thanks to the money she made modeling and acting, she was able to make her dreams come true, as Hutton recalled, "I did that—in Malaysia—screaming like Tarzan the whole way."