'70s Supermodel Lauren Hutton Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today

Lauren Hutton is one of the most under-appreciated supermodels in fashion history, but for those who know, she has quite the legacy. Her story is one about hard work and resilience, with Hutton pushing on despite a bunch of denials before she got her breakout modeling deal with the Ford agency. She recalled what people told her before her career started in an interview with CBS, saying, "'You've got that space between your teeth, your eyes are crossed a lotta the times.' I had improper... everything."

Despite the people who didn't believe in her, Ford did, and she finally started modeling in the early 1960s and found instant success. Hutton was quickly booking gigs with famous photographers and cover shoots. She worked with other original supermodels of the era, including Beverly Johnson, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell (who accidentally fell into a modeling career). Even now, Hutton holds the record for the highest number of American Vogue covers. But what some people might be surprised to know (or not, considering she's a model) is that Hutton still looks just as stunning in her older age. And she still has the signature smile that got her noticed in the modeling world.

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She might have already entered her 80s, but Hutton doesn't let her age stop her from being active in the industry and looking good doing it. She regularly attends fashion shows and events, such as the Dior Cruise 2027 show in early 2026 and Paris Fashion Week in 2025. She still works occasionally as well and was the face of a Gant campaign in February 2026.