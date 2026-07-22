Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Signature Short Hair Style Revolutionized Her Career

When celebrities need a change in their lives or careers, one of the first places they go to is the salon. Keri Russell and the executive producers of "Felicity" created cultural panic when Russell cut her hair on screen, a short hair makeover she later regretted. And in recent years, Kaley Cuoco, Katy Perry, and Zoë Kravitz are a few of the celebs who totally rocked short hair transformations. Whether those ladies knew it or not, in the late '80s, an up-and-coming model named Linda Evangelista paved the way for women to take those big risks with their hair — and it almost ruined her career. Evangelista's cut is now part of fashion industry history. In the 2023 Apple TV+ docuseries "The Super Models" (via Us Weekly), Evangelista said that she lost work immediately after stylist Julien d'Ys cut her long brown waves into a pixie at the suggestion of photographer Peter Lindbergh.

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"I went to Milano to do the fashion shows where I was booked for 20 shows. As I was doing my fittings, and as they were seeing me, they all started canceling me," Evangelista recalled on the series. She said she only ended up doing four shows that year, but then her luck changed. Her open schedule allowed her to book a job with Vogue Italia to be photographed by Steven Meisel. She made the cover, which led to other Vogue features, and suddenly she was booked and busy. In fact, she said her rate quadrupled as she set a trend, leading women to ask their hairdressers for the short, androgynous cut dubbed "The Linda."