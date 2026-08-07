Judge Judy's Son Adam Brings His Mom's Fiery Energy To Network TV Debut

Apparently justice runs in Judge Judith Sheindlin's family. Back in 2021, "Judge Judy" was canceled after 25 seasons. It's titular host, Sheindlin, then created Amazon Prime Video's "Judy Justice," which is airing its fourth season as of writing. Now, another member of the family is following in her footsteps.

For a judge whose mom is the famous Judge Judy, you simply have to try your hand at a courtroom series; right? Apparently, Sheindlin's son Judge Adam Levy is in agreement. After appearing in a couple courtroom shows for Prime Video created by Sheindlin, he's making his network TV debut with "Adam's Law," which will reportedly premiere on some CBS-owned channels in September 2026. Its new trailer emphasizes just how much Levy has learned from his mom. Her sarcastic, fiery nature was clearly genetic, and it's easy to see that Levy's new endeavor has his famous mom's seal of approval, even beyond her help in making the show happen.

Sheindlin is in the trailer alongside her son, and with regards to passing the torch, she said, " ... quite frankly, I think he has the talent to beat me," per YouTube. Besides listing her son's legal prowess, she also added, "And he's got great TV eyes," to which Levy playfully replied, "They're your eyes." It's undeniable that there is definitely a physical resemblance between this mother-son duo in addition to their very similar personalities.