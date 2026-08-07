Judge Judy's Son Adam Brings His Mom's Fiery Energy To Network TV Debut
Apparently justice runs in Judge Judith Sheindlin's family. Back in 2021, "Judge Judy" was canceled after 25 seasons. It's titular host, Sheindlin, then created Amazon Prime Video's "Judy Justice," which is airing its fourth season as of writing. Now, another member of the family is following in her footsteps.
For a judge whose mom is the famous Judge Judy, you simply have to try your hand at a courtroom series; right? Apparently, Sheindlin's son Judge Adam Levy is in agreement. After appearing in a couple courtroom shows for Prime Video created by Sheindlin, he's making his network TV debut with "Adam's Law," which will reportedly premiere on some CBS-owned channels in September 2026. Its new trailer emphasizes just how much Levy has learned from his mom. Her sarcastic, fiery nature was clearly genetic, and it's easy to see that Levy's new endeavor has his famous mom's seal of approval, even beyond her help in making the show happen.
Sheindlin is in the trailer alongside her son, and with regards to passing the torch, she said, " ... quite frankly, I think he has the talent to beat me," per YouTube. Besides listing her son's legal prowess, she also added, "And he's got great TV eyes," to which Levy playfully replied, "They're your eyes." It's undeniable that there is definitely a physical resemblance between this mother-son duo in addition to their very similar personalities.
Judge Judy's work clearly inspired her kids
There's no question that Judith Sheindlin has had quite an impact on the world of television. Evidently, she's had some serious influence on her children, as well. The majority of Judge Judy's kids have followed in her career footsteps, with one of her two biological kids and two of her three step kids going on to pursue law in some capacity. Now that Adam Levy is taking another big step on her path, it's clear that she's very proud of where her son is headed.
In the "Adam's Law" trailer, Sheindlin said, "I'm confident that he has that kind of entertaining personality that will endear him to the same viewing public that has embraced me for 30 years. I am handing this baton over to the right person," per YouTube. Folks in the trailer's YouTube comments section were saddened by the idea that Sheindlin might be hanging up her gavel. "I'm not ready for Judge Judy to hand anything over. May she live forever!!" one commenter wrote. "Adam can carry on the baton left by JJ, but hopefully she is not going to retire yet. Look forward to his new show," added another. So far, there seems to be no real indication that she's retiring. Whatever happens to Sheindlin next, though, she has one prediction. According to her, "'Adam's Law' is going to be the number one program in daytime. I know it." As usual, we'll trust her judgment.