Whatever Happened To Judge Judy?

For 25 years, Judge Judy Sheindlin was a reliable presence on American television. "Judge Judy" — the show, that is — followed Judge Judy the person as she tried small-claims cases, interrogating plaintiffs who were suing for a maximum of $5,000. Sheindlin was indeed a real judge, and viewers came to love her matter-of-fact approach to justice. Sheindlin had no time for nonsense or shenanigans; if she thought you had behaved inappropriately, she'd tell you in no uncertain terms that you were in the wrong.

In 2021, however, "Judge Judy" finally went off the air. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary," she revealed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" the year before her show ended. "CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of re-runs." That's the real reason "Judge Judy" was canceled, it seems — for money.

Many fans may have lost track of Sheindlin when her iconic show came to an end, but Sheindlin wasn't interested in hanging up her gavel just because her partnership with CBS had come to an end. "I'm not tired," she told Degeneres, announcing a brand-new show on the way. From her budding Amazon Prime Video empire to her frequent headline-grabbing attempts to wade into politics, Sheindlin is very much still around and shaking things up. Here's what happened to Judge Judy after her eponymous court series went off the air.