Whatever Happened To Judge Judy?
For 25 years, Judge Judy Sheindlin was a reliable presence on American television. "Judge Judy" — the show, that is — followed Judge Judy the person as she tried small-claims cases, interrogating plaintiffs who were suing for a maximum of $5,000. Sheindlin was indeed a real judge, and viewers came to love her matter-of-fact approach to justice. Sheindlin had no time for nonsense or shenanigans; if she thought you had behaved inappropriately, she'd tell you in no uncertain terms that you were in the wrong.
In 2021, however, "Judge Judy" finally went off the air. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary," she revealed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" the year before her show ended. "CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of re-runs." That's the real reason "Judge Judy" was canceled, it seems — for money.
Many fans may have lost track of Sheindlin when her iconic show came to an end, but Sheindlin wasn't interested in hanging up her gavel just because her partnership with CBS had come to an end. "I'm not tired," she told Degeneres, announcing a brand-new show on the way. From her budding Amazon Prime Video empire to her frequent headline-grabbing attempts to wade into politics, Sheindlin is very much still around and shaking things up. Here's what happened to Judge Judy after her eponymous court series went off the air.
She linked back up with the reporter who made her famous
Before her television show ever aired an episode, Judy Sheindlin was a no-nonsense judge making waves in New York's troubled family court system. A reporter from The Los Angeles Times reached out to see if she was open to being profiled, and Sheindlin seemed interested in the spotlight. When reporter Josh Getlin asked what rules he needed to know before observing her courtroom, she'd told him something she'd later repeat on television many times: "No chewing gum."
After "Judge Judy" wrapped its final episode, Sheindlin virtually thanked her staff for being with her for so long. "I feel so blessed that you've given me the benefit of your talents over all these years," she said, shouting out Getlin for making her famous. To mark the end of her long-running show, Sheindlin linked back up with Getlin for a retrospective interview that covered her rise to fame. They'd written a book together called "Don't Pee On My Leg And Tell Me It's Raining," and then Sheindlin went off to do her show. Despite her long journey to the top of the daytime television ratings, Sheindlin reflected in this 2021 interview, "I've always been me. I came to Hollywood as a fully-cooked gal."
Former staffers alleged that Judge Judy was a toxic workplace
As the entertainment industry grappled with the end of a daytime TV mainstay like "Judge Judy," former employees finally came out of the woodwork to describe what it had been like to work on the court program. In 2021, Business Insider published an explosive investigation into the workplace culture at "Judge Judy," speaking with numerous producers and employees who alleged racism, sexism, and more.
Many of the allegations centered around a producer named Randy Douthit, who Judy Sheindlin continued to publicly praise even after he was sued multiple times. "It was clear that if I had agreed to a quid pro quo relationship with Mr. Douthit, including accepting invitations to his home, and being receptive to his sexual advances, he would not have retaliated against me," former producer Courtney Bullock, a Black woman, told the court. In response, a lawyer for Douthit told Insider, "These allegations were completely fabricated."
Sheindlin didn't escape direct criticism either. One former producer told Insider that they feared her new show would be more of the same, ruminating, "It disgusts me that her pockets will continue to be lined with the blood, sweat, and tears of these producers who will continue to be abused." For her part, Sheindlin pointed out through a spokesperson that much of her "Judge Judy" staff had happily jumped to the new show. "It happens because there is a positive work environment where there is mutual respect," the spokesperson said of the "Judge Justice" staff.
Judge Judy's new show features her granddaughter
Mere months after the end of "Judge Judy," Judy Sheindlin launched her new show "Judy Justice" on Amazon Prime Video's FreeVee service, known then as IMDb TV. The new show was much like the old show, except there were a few major differences. Sheindlin's robe was now maroon instead of black, for example, but the attitude was still the same. "I bring eyeballs because, at least for one hour a day, people see that someone is holding the line. I'm unafraid to call out irresponsible, un-American behavior," Sheindlin told The New York Times in 2021. "If we settle for mediocrity, we get what we deserve."
"Judy Justice" also aimed to update Sheindlin's persona for a Gen Z audience and, to that end, Sheindlin decided to keep it all in the family. Her granddaughter Sarah Rose appears on the show as a law clerk, debriefing with her grandmother at the end of each episode. "Sometimes I can add something from a younger perspective," she explained. "The term LMAO came up on a case the other day, for example, and she needed me to interpret."
The new situation appeared to be extremely beneficial to Sheindlin; The New York Times estimated that she was being paid $25 million for 120 episodes of content. "I did the math," Sheindlin said, "and I've already got enough for 24/7 nursing care until I'm 150."
Judge Judy's former bailiff spoke out against her new show
When Business Insider reported on numerous allegations that the "Judge Judy" set was a toxic workplace, Judy Sheindlin's spokesperson pointed out that the majority of the "Judge Judy" staff would be working on the follow-up show. One person who was decidedly not part of the new crew, however, was the bailiff from "Judge Judy." Fans had come to love Petri Hawkins Byrd from his many years at Sheindlin's side, but when he was asked why he wouldn't appear on "Judy Justice," Bailiff Byrd revealed that he never even got the chance to try. "My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Unfortunately, Byrd's wife was going through chemotherapy at the time, and it took a while before he took the initiative himself to ask his boss if she would bring him onboard the next series. "She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the new project," he said. "But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much." After Byrd went public with his displeasure at the way things had worked out, Sheindlin released a statement to Newsweek. "Byrd is terrific," she said diplomatically, "and we had a great 25-year run."
Her 2022 Emmy win broke records
"Judy Justice" was, by all accounts, a success. Actually, that's not quite right; there is definitely some debate as to whether the show was as successful as Amazon claimed. After all, significantly more people seemed to be watching "Judge Judy" repeats on syndication than were tuning in to Amazon Prime Video's "Judy Justice," per The Ankler. Their Entertainment Strategy Guy wrote, "A lot of the hype around streaming doesn't match the viewership reality on the ground."
Nevertheless, "Judy Justice" was picked up for a second season in 2022. "I am over the moon and couldn't be happier with the 'Judy Justice' reception in streaming," Judy Shieindlin said in a statement (via Deadline). The free streaming site revealed the program was by far the most-viewed original series on IMDb TV. It all led to critical success, too, as in 2022, she won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding legal/courtroom program, making her the first judge to win on multiple court shows. It was her fifth Daytime Emmy, actually, after three wins for "Judge Judy" and one Lifetime Achievement Award, given in 2019. At that ceremony, she told the audience that she managed to live a life she loves. "Life has a beginning, a middle and an end," she said (via Entertainment Weekly). "As most of us, I don't remember the very beginning, I'm having an absolute blast in the middle, and if my luck holds, I won't be around for the end."
Judge Judy defended herself against accusations of nepotism
Because "Judy Justice" had become such a hit for Amazon Prime Video (formerly IMDb TV), the streamer ordered a spinoff show that would take the brand to the next level. "Tribunal Justice" launched in 2023, featuring three judges tackling cases together. Judy Sheindlin co-created the show, but she wasn't one of the three judges who tried the cases that the show centered around; instead, she awarded the job to her son, Adam Levy.
Between Levy's participation on "Tribunal Justice" and Sheindlin's granddaughter's role on "Judy Justice," the judge had to contend with accusations of nepotism. However, she maintained that this wasn't true, explaining that Levy deserved the job because he's a great judge. "Look, everybody wants to be in the entertainment business — it's glamorous," she told The New York Times. "But not everybody has the ability to connect with an audience and have legal credibility. Adam is a meticulous lawyer with a personality."
Levy claimed that he learned it all from his mother, recalling plenty of instances where she cross-examined him as a kid. When he stepped into the legal profession himself, she was there to guide him. "She taught me [that] someone has to take control of the courtroom," he told Fox News. "And typically it's the person who is most prepared, will control their space within the courtroom. And that's what I do."
She spoke out against the resentencing of the Menendez Brothers
Judy Sheindlin has never been one to shy away from making her opinion known. She's issued untold numbers of rulings from the bench, of course, but Sheindlin has also frequently chimed in on the news of the day, unafraid to tell the world what she thinks about any given news story ... especially if it has something to do with the justice system.
In the wake of the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," prosecutors looked at the case of these two brothers who killed their parent and suggested they should be resentenced. The brothers claim that they murdered their mother and father because of a lifetime of abuse, but they were sentenced to life in prison; now that public opinion has turned around — thanks in part to Kim Kardashian's work in criminal justice reform — they might get out.
Even though she's spent decades turning the justice system into a daytime TV spectacle, Sheindlin isn't happy that a Netflix show might affect a court ruling. "Do I think that our court system, our system of jurisprudence, should be in any way tied to something that has a certain amount of reality and a certain amount of fantasy involved, that is entertainment? Absolutely not. I don't think our justice system should have anything to do with entertainment," she told Access Hollywood in 2024. How's that empire of Amazon Prime Video shows going, then, judge?
Judge Judy campaigned for Nikki Haley for President
2024 was a tough year for the country, bringing us yet another contentious election season that included Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal from the race, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, more allegations of election fraud, and deepening divisions in every sector of public life. That's the year that Judy Sheindlin chose to wade into the political waters, actively campaigning on behalf of Nikki Haley as she sought the nomination for president.
"We're at a crossroads," she told a rally (via NBC News). "For me, finding the person that we can be proud of, not only domestically but on the [inter]national stage in 2024, is probably the most important decision that all of us are going to have to make." Sheindlin also headed off allegations that she supported Haley just because she's a woman. "I would support her if she were a frog," Sheindlin told CNN of her endorsement. "She's capable; she's poised."
Haley lost the election, and Sheindlin ultimately retreated from politics and refused to reveal what she'd done the last time Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off. "Whatever I did," she told MSNBC, "I held my nose."
Judge Judy slammed the prosecution of Donald Trump as 'nonsense'
Judy Sheindlin may be unwilling to tell the public who she voted for in 2020, but that didn't stop her from speaking out on Donald Trump's behalf in 2024. That year, the president faced numerous criminal charges; he was ultimately convicted of no less than 34 felonies for falsifying business records related to a hush money payment, though Trump's drama with Stormy Daniels is reportedly far from over.
While speaking with Chris Wallace on CNN, Sheindlin didn't hold back, ripping into District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his decision to pursue the case. Leaning into panic over alleged rising crime on New York subways, Sheindlin said she wished he'd gone after other criminals instead. "[I wish he'd used] his efforts to keep those people off the street than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers' money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense," she said.
Not content to leave it there, Sheindlin continued, "I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement." Wallace pushed back, asking what she thought of the president himself, to which she responded, "I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy, and he was certainly terrific on 'The Apprentice.'" Sheindlin added, "I don't think that Donald ever should have been president." That's Judge Judy for you: always keeping one eye on the entertainment value.
Judge Judy opened up about her nighttime routine
Judge Judy Sheindlin is not retired, thank you very much. Though, thanks to her hit Amazon Prime Video show and the less-demanding filming schedule of her new series, she has a lot more time to relax these days.
To that end, Judge Judy and her husband Jerry Sheindlin indulge in a shared nightly routine, with one activity that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. She spends her days working within the justice system, so it makes sense that she'd unwind at night with more of the same. Indeed, Sheindlin loves to watch shows like "Law & Order" and "Criminal Minds" after work, but don't think you'll ever catch her listening to a true-crime podcast. "I've never listened to a podcast," she told E! News. "Not interested."
Perhaps fittingly for a woman whose show is now mostly consumed in re-runs, Sheindlin said she's a fan of rewatching things she's seen before. "I hate falling asleep to something new," she said. "I know the end with the re-runs!"
Judge Judy's newest show looks at historical court cases
Happy with the audience response to "Judy Justice" and "Tribunal Justice," Amazon Prime Video launched yet another show created by Judy Sheindlin in 2025. This one is called "Justice On Trial," and the show looks at the justice system itself by re-staging iconic court cases for the camera. Some episodes tackle historical points of interest like the Scopes Monkey Trial, while others investigate more recent cases that received a lot of media attention.
She was inspired to create the show thanks to a court case from the early '90s. A man was robbed by two criminals, but one of the criminals sued the city and won millions in damages because he'd been shot in the back. "Whether or not, ultimately, justice was served is an issue," Sheindlin said. "And if you ask 10 people, given those set of facts, you will get at least eight different opinions."
Ultimately, Sheindlin hopes her new show will be educational. "If you could come away a little bit more informed, a little more educated, so that your opinion has a certain girth, that's my goal," she told Law.com (via AboveTheLaw).
Judge Judy had no interest in defending Stephen Colbert
In January 2025, it became clear that President Donald Trump couldn't hide his delicate ego while railing against late night TV. The president is known to take offense to any number of jokes that get told about him on television, from parodies on "Saturday Night Live" to wisecracks in the monologues of hosts like Stephen Colbert. In July 2025, Colbert's frequent needling of the president purportedly caught up with him; CBS, which is owned by Paramount, cancelled "The Late Show," the iconic late-night television brand that Colbert helmed.
TMZ caught up with Judge Judy Sheindlin in New York City, and they asked her about the news that was on everybody's lips. While she's happy to opine on just about anything, Sheindlin had no interest in defending Colbert against CBS, which used to produce "Judge Judy." Instead, she said simply, "I had very little reaction. When a show loses money, it gets cancelled ... CBS is in the business of making money." That's something Sheindlin knows well. That said, Judge Judy is certainly worth a lot of money thanks to her longtime contract with the network.