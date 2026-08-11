GH Star Maurice Benard's Gray Hair Transformation Solidifies He's Aging Like Fine Wine

Few things in our culture are demonized quite the way aging is. The second someone's appearance changes even a little, they are encouraged to race straight to the Botox and hair dye. Yet, going gray or gaining wrinkles is far from the worst thing in the world. Sometimes it, dare we say, even makes you look better than you did before. Leave it to "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard to prove gray hair can totally improve your look.

It feels like we're seeing more celebrities who look stunning with gray hair these days. With one 2021 Instagram post, Benard officially added himself to the list of celebs who embraced going gray. In honor of New Year's Day, Benard shared a selfie that essentially said, "new year, new hair color." He wrote, "2020 was the year of highs and lows. Believe it or not I've learned so much from this year, I learned we can face anything in life as long as we keep moving forward."

Benard added, "2021 Will be the year of change, compassion, growth, Love and kindness. HAPPY NEW YEAR." Yet, Benard, who many know better as Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," seemed to have already gone through quite a bit of change. He had a gray beard and his typically dark locks had some very gray roots.