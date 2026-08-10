The Downside Of Starring On Hit Movies & Shows: Celebs Who Have Been Open About Typecasting

From influencing millennial fashion to inspiring fan lingo, Rachel Green has been an inextricable part of pop culture since she graced our screens in the '90s. But notwithstanding her contribution to society, Jennifer Aniston shares a complicated relationship with her "Friends" alter ego. The actor has often said that she had a hard time escaping Rachel's shadow after playing her across 10 seasons of the successful sitcom.

"You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me," Aniston exclaimed on the roundtable of The Hollywood Reporter, recalling how her girl-next-door character overshadowed her career at the time, until the 2002 comedy "The Good Girl" came along and allowed her to explore her range beyond Rachel.

Considering that Aniston eternalized Rachel into one of television history's most popular characters, her fear of being remembered as "only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls" was justified. Though that worry wore off with age — and a widely diversified career — Aniston also seems to have made peace with the fact that to many, she will always be Rachel Green.