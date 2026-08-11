Supermodel Cindy Crawford Has Had A Few Rare Fashion Flops Over The Years

The idea of the supermodel is a relatively modern creation, with many of the earliest to be called such still alive — and modeling — today. One of the biggest names of '90s fashion, American model Cindy Crawford, formally stepped away from walking the runway full-time in 2000but has by no means exited the public eye.

In addition to some scattered catwalks, campaign shoots, and stepping out with her daughter, model and actress Kaia Gerber, her philanthropic work also has her posing for cameras fairly regularly. Best remembered for her athletic figure and amazing hair, the model turned businesswoman also released lines of workout videos, a furniture line, and her longstanding cosmetic brand, Meaningful Beauty. She's hardly changed at all since she won the Elite Look of the Year at just 17, and there's no doubt that her consistent workout regimen and focus on skincare have helped maintain her radiant and minimal makeup glow.

Her sense of style has also remained incredibly relevant and on-trend, pulling together both business casual looks, as well as a more formal glam to the red carpet. However, after more than four decades in the industry, it would be impossible for Crawford not to miss the mark at least once. While they are few and far between, here are a few of her fashion flops over the years.