Mayim Bialik's Best Makeup Looks Of All Time

Mayim Bialik is known for her smart wit on "The Big Bang Theory" (and in real life), but that doesn't mean she isn't glamorous at the same time. Bialik has had a stunning style transformation over the years and has switched up her hairstyle many times as well. One way she really stands out, however, is when she experiments with her makeup routine.

Based on some of Bialik's best red carpet pictures, the "Blossom" star's go-to makeup look seems to be a more neutral makeup palette with light pink lip gloss. But she has taken dramatic departures from this signature beauty routine over the years, many of which have really made an impact on her overall look. These include dark blue eyeliner; maroon smokey eyes; thick, airbrushed-looking foundation; and perfectly applied dark black mascara that made her eyes really pop.

There's no doubt about it: Bialik is gorgeous! She can pull off versatile glam makeup effortlessly, sometimes even matching her color palette to her outfit that day. We are obsessed with these seven makeup looks that really show off Bialik's beautiful features.