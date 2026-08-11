Mayim Bialik's Best Makeup Looks Of All Time
Mayim Bialik is known for her smart wit on "The Big Bang Theory" (and in real life), but that doesn't mean she isn't glamorous at the same time. Bialik has had a stunning style transformation over the years and has switched up her hairstyle many times as well. One way she really stands out, however, is when she experiments with her makeup routine.
Based on some of Bialik's best red carpet pictures, the "Blossom" star's go-to makeup look seems to be a more neutral makeup palette with light pink lip gloss. But she has taken dramatic departures from this signature beauty routine over the years, many of which have really made an impact on her overall look. These include dark blue eyeliner; maroon smokey eyes; thick, airbrushed-looking foundation; and perfectly applied dark black mascara that made her eyes really pop.
There's no doubt about it: Bialik is gorgeous! She can pull off versatile glam makeup effortlessly, sometimes even matching her color palette to her outfit that day. We are obsessed with these seven makeup looks that really show off Bialik's beautiful features.
Mayim Bialik rocked a subtle, shimmery makeup look
When Mayim Bialik attended the premiere of "Gladiator II" in November 2024, she went with a more subtle makeup look. Her brows seemed natural and not overly made-up, and she wore a light, shimmery eyeshadow that looked great with her hazel eyes. The dark pink blush and coral lip gloss complemented the look, which was very flattering with her skin tone. Her makeup appeared even more glamorous with her black eyeliner on top and dark mascara.
Mayim Bialik's bright red lips and creamy foundation made her look like Snow White
Taylor Swift knows it's true: red lips make a bold statement! They certainly made a big difference on Mayim Bialik's appearance at a Vanity Fair and Lancombe event in March 2022. She looked like Snow White with her creamy foundation and vibrant, cherry-red lipstick. Long, thick lashes (on the top and the bottom lids) gave her a more dramatic look that was divine, especially standing out against her plain black blazer.
Mayim Bialik's striking blue eyeliner matched her outfit
Mayim Bialik looked gorgeous at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in March 2022, where she tried something totally different with her makeup — and it definitely paid off. At the event, Bialik wore an olive green blazer with a navy blue lapel. The latter color inspired the dark blue eyeliner she wore around her eyes. Combined with her light pink blush and soft peach lip gloss — plus her flawless foundation — she was stunning here!
Mayim Bialik's foundation looked like a photo filter
Mayim Bialik's face looked like she had a real-life filter at the Saban Community Clinic's Dinner Gala in November 2019. She wore a foundation that gave her skin a flawless glow. She paired this look with darkened, perfectly filled eyebrows and dark black eyeliner along the upper and lower eyelids. Bialik's shiny, light pink lip gloss was a nice touch and didn't take away from the rest of her dramatic makeup look.
Mayim Bialik opted for a brighter pink lip gloss
At an interview at Build Studio in May 2017, Mayim Bialik left her softer lip shades at home and opted for a bright, Barbie-pink lipstick color instead. She was glowing in her makeup here, with a subtle pink blush, pink eyeshadow, black mascara, and a very faint eyeliner under her eyes that looked fresh and pretty. We especially love the way she filled in her eyebrows, which wasn't too overdone and looked really natural.
Mayim Bialik paired dramatic, deep red lips with matching eyeshadow
A maroon smokey eye? You go, girl! Mayim Bialik's makeup at a 200th episode celebration of "The Big Bang Theory" in February 2016 was incredible. She matched her burgundy shirt with her eyeshadow to create a glamorously red-toned smokey eye, complete with white on the inner corners and burgundy eyeliner underneath her eyes. Deep, reddish-pink lip gloss and pink blush rounded out the look, making her appear fierce and glamorous at the same time.
Mayim Bialik stunned in light pink makeup and purple eyeliner
Rose pink and lavender inspired Mayim Bialik's makeup style at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2014. Light lavender eyeshadow was spread out on her eyelids, finished with black liquid eyeliner and mascara. She even had purple underliner, and all of the eye makeup together made her eyes really pop! Bialik's light coral blush and pink lip gloss added to the airy look of her makeup, giving her face a warm glow.