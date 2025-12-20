Mayim Bialik's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years

Mayim Bialik got her start in Hollywood when she was still a kid, but she became a bona fide star when she was cast on the '90s sitcom "Blossom." Since then, Bialik has undergone a stunning transformation and has only continued to build her impressive résumé. More recently, she played the adorably awkward Amy Farrah Fowler in the fan-favorite hit "The Big Bang Theory."

In addition to starring in celebrated sitcoms, Bialik has also served as the host of the enduring trivia game show "Jeopardy!" and published multiple academic books, even ruffling some feathers with a controversial New York Times op-ed. The former child star focused on her studies and received both a BS and PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, showing her talents extend well beyond her work in front of the camera.

The Emmy-nominated TV personality has had an enduring career in the entertainment world and longtime fans of the actor have watched her blossom into a confident and self-assured woman, though she has had her fair share of ups and downs while on her Hollywood journey. Bialik has certainly grown in both her personal and professional life, and her hairstyles over the years have transformed right along with her.