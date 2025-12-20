Mayim Bialik's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years
Mayim Bialik got her start in Hollywood when she was still a kid, but she became a bona fide star when she was cast on the '90s sitcom "Blossom." Since then, Bialik has undergone a stunning transformation and has only continued to build her impressive résumé. More recently, she played the adorably awkward Amy Farrah Fowler in the fan-favorite hit "The Big Bang Theory."
In addition to starring in celebrated sitcoms, Bialik has also served as the host of the enduring trivia game show "Jeopardy!" and published multiple academic books, even ruffling some feathers with a controversial New York Times op-ed. The former child star focused on her studies and received both a BS and PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, showing her talents extend well beyond her work in front of the camera.
The Emmy-nominated TV personality has had an enduring career in the entertainment world and longtime fans of the actor have watched her blossom into a confident and self-assured woman, though she has had her fair share of ups and downs while on her Hollywood journey. Bialik has certainly grown in both her personal and professional life, and her hairstyles over the years have transformed right along with her.
Mayim Bialik sported big red curls in the '80s classic Beaches
Mayim Bialik was just 12 when she landed her first big break in the 1988 classic "Beaches." The flick, which chronicles the enduring friendship between C.C. Bloom (Bette Midler) and Hillary (Barbara Hershey), featured Bialik as the younger version of C.C. It's no stretch to say that Bialik is unrecognizable in this role from her child acting days. In her scenes, the natural brunette sported voluminous red curls to match Midler's iconic hair.
Bialik did not think she would get the role because she wasn't a redhead, but she was able to transform into the tween version of C.C. thanks to the power of a great wig and brown contact lenses. She reflected back on her performance and the film's legacy for its 30th anniversary in 2018 on her website GrokNation. "It was this movie that changed my life and catapulted me into working on sitcoms, which determined the course of my career and life," she wrote. "I am so honored to have been a part of this movie which has touched so many lives and hearts."
In a 2024 People interview, Midler praised Bialik's performance in the beloved flick. "Sometimes I feel that she was responsible for the success of that movie," the Tony winner gushed. "I don't think that they could even believe how similar to me in quality she [was], how much like my quality she managed to capture."
She rocked bold bangs on Blossom
Fresh off her scene-stealing performance in "Beaches," Mayim Bialik got her start in sitcoms on the '90s show "Blossom." Known for her colorful, quirky hats and bold fashion choices, the precocious teenager began the series by rocking a cute brunette shoulder-length style with blunt bangs before growing out her hair in the ensuing seasons. The popular series ran from 1990 to 1995, and Bialik grew up on screen with the audience, transforming from an awkward teenager into a confident young woman.
The sitcom followed Blossom as she navigated adolescence in a testosterone-heavy household alongside her two brothers and their single father after her mother leaves the family. At the time of its premiere, "Blossom" attracted widespread praise for featuring a typical teenage girl as a protagonist, with the core characters becoming trendsetters throughout the decade thanks to their eclectic wardrobes.
"The character did not look like a runway model. She wore normal clothes. Some days we had flannel shirts and jeans days. And the actress playing her, me, was not a traditionally attractive female that people were used to seeing on TV, especially for lead women," Bialik told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2016. "I don't know that we're uniquely responsible for that, but we definitely were the first network show I knew about at that time that was about a girl." Blossom remains one of her most recognizable roles to date.
Mayim Bialik struggled with hair loss after becoming a mom
After spending the majority of her youth in the spotlight, Mayim Bialik took a big step back from acting and largely did voice work while she pursued her studies, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience from UCLA in 2000. After marrying her then-husband Michael Stone in 2003, the couple welcomed their sons Miles in 2005 and Frederick in 2008, and Bialik subsequently found herself dealing with troubling patches of baldness in her hair after giving birth.
In 2009, Bialik was nominated by host Clinton Kelly to appear on the reality show "What Not to Wear," and she found herself undergoing a transformation both inside and out. "They really accommodated all the things about me that are so quirky fashion-wise and gave me sleek. They kept saying sleek, sophisticated, modern and not frumpy," Bialik told People of her experience filming the TLC series. "I didn't know there was this emotional component of, 'What are you hiding? Why are you wearing clothing two and three sizes too big?' It's also very hectic in that week."
Along with her elevated new wardrobe, Bialik also chopped six inches off her hair and allowed the creative crew to dye her mane a darker brunette, and the results were stunning. The TV veteran looked fresh and sophisticated after undergoing the makeover and though she remained open about her personal struggle with hair loss, the transformation helped set the stage for the next phase of her impressive career.
She embraced darker tresses and loose waves in the 2010s
When she took on a recurring role as a high school guidance counselor in the drama "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," Mayim Bialik sported a richer shade of brown and chose to leave her hair in loose waves instead of her natural tighter curls. She appeared in two seasons of the show between 2009 and 2010, and the performance demonstrated how mature and seasoned Bialik had become since her "Blossom" days. The popular program effectively reintroduced the actor to audiences; she had largely done voice work up until that point.
Bialik amusingly recounted her experience working on the series in a 2021 interview with PeopleTV. "It definitely felt like I was this old dinosaur coming in and all these young women were like, 'Who is she? Who is this lady?'" she said. "I had a great time being the old lady on the block." The actor may have felt out of place amongst her younger co-stars, but her tresses nonetheless looked sleek and stylish during her stint on the drama.
Later that year, Bialik would depart "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and go on to land the biggest role of her adult career: Amy Farrah Fowler in "The Big Bang Theory." She joined the TV juggernaut in a guest role appearance during its third season finale, and over the ensuing years Bialik became a fan-favorite character who truly came into her own both stylistically and personally.
She tried a sleek and straight 'do on The Big Bang Theory
Mayim Bialik returned to the small screen with a major bang when she was cast as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory." She played Sheldon's delightfully awkward love interest from 2010 to 2019. Taking a break from her naturally curly tresses, Bialik was often seen donning a straight and smooth hairstyle that highlighted her long and thick mane while providing a fresh look for the star.
She began to play around with her hair more during her early days on the show, often looking quite different from her more buttoned-up on-screen counterpart. During the fourth season of the TV staple, Bialik became a main member of the cast and both her and Melissa Rauch's addition helped shake up the sitcom's formula and contributed to its overall longevity and popularity. She would also receive four Emmy nominations for her winning portrayal of Amy and also won a Critics' Choice Television Award for the quirky role.
On a 2022 episode of her podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," fellow "The Big Bang Theory" cast member Simon Helberg, who played self-proclaimed ladies' man Howard Wolowitz, reflected on how Bialik helped shape the sitcom when she joined the cast. "You [and Melissa Rauch] came on the show, and the show grew an extra heart, like an octopus," he said. "The show that the people remember is of the seven of us."
Mayim Bialik embraced being a red carpet bombshell post-divorce
In November 2012, Mayim Bialik and husband Michael Stone announced their separation after nearly a decade of marriage. Six months later, their divorce was finalized. During this transitional period in her life, Bialik returned to her roots and once again embraced her natural texture and long, voluminous curls. Not only did she up her style game on the red carpet and began to play with brighter colors and bold patterns, but she also focused on raising her two sons and wrote a book on parenting.
"The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on," Bialik wrote in her poignant divorce announcement on Kveller. In 2016, she opened up about her relationship with Stone after divorce on her website GrokNation. "Divorce isn't the end of a family," she wrote. "It's the end of a nuclear family. It's the end of a family living in one house."
Despite the upheaval in her personal life, Bialik continued thriving in her professional life and in 2013 she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in "The Big Bang Theory," hitting the red carpet in a gorgeous, figure-hugging blue lace gown and loose, pinned back waves. Though she may not have taken home the statue that night, she nonetheless stole the show in the eye-catching ensemble.
She rocked a flirty bob for Call Me Kat
Following the conclusion of "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik returned to the small screen when she both executive produced and starred in the sitcom "Call Me Kat," which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. To play the cat cafe owner, Bialik chopped off her tresses and donned a fun and flirty bob, which was often textured with loose, messy waves. The actor's hairstyle was a more mature version of the iconic style she wore in for "Blossom," and for the sitcom's second season she even reunited with her former TV father Ted Wass.
Wass previously played Blossom's dad Nick Russo, and in "Call Me Kat" he played Bialik's late on-screen dad in a special guest appearance. She also previously reunited with her "Blossom" co-stars Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna von Oÿ on the show, a reunion that inspired Bialik to try and revive the '90s sitcom.
"I guess for us being able to be together [again on "Call Me Kat"] and see how easy it still is for us to interact is empowering for me and Don [Reo], to be able to say like, 'Wow, we really think there's something here...we think that the show's so iconic as a classic sitcom, we think that it would be a really wonderful opportunity to say yes," Bialik told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. Unfortunately, a potential reboot was officially canceled in 2025.
She showed off a sleek, '60s-inspired hairstyle while hosting Jeopardy
After beloved game show legend Alex Trebek died in 2020, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings shared hosting duties of the long-running series "Jeopardy!" from 2021 to 2023. Bialik showed off an array of hairstyles while serving as host, including a '60s-inspired, shoulder-grazing 'do. She switched up her signature curly tresses in favor of a retro, sleek and straight style with flipped up ends, a look that was effortlessly chic for the seasoned star.
In December 2023, Bialik was relieved of her hosting duties when the network announced only Jennings would be the permanent "Jeopardy!" host. In May that year, the actor stepped away from the show to support the ongoing Writers Guide of America strike and had refused to cross the picket line.
During her stint as host, Bialik was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her contributions, and she was both gracious and appreciative for her time on "Jeopardy!" when she announced her departure on Instagram. "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you." In January 2025, executive producer Michael Davies told Rolling Stone, "Mayim, which was absolutely her right, elected not to cross the picket line during the [SAG-AFTRA] strike. And as Ken got more reps, I think he got better and he earned the job."
Mayim Bialik delighted fans with an unexpected pixie-inspired cut
While carrying out her "Jeopardy!" hosting duties in March 2023, Mayim Bialik surprised her fans when she unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, with the TV personality chopping off her curly locks in favor of a bold, pixie-inspired cut. "Sometimes the best lighting just happens to be in the bathroom. New hair!" She captioned the Instagram post, wearing light makeup while showing off the funky and fun new hairdo. Her followers couldn't help but gush over the unexpected hair switch-up, which was the shortest style she had rocked in years.
Bialik had previously pulled the curtain back and revealed how she was able to don so many stunning hairstyles while filming both "Jeopardy!" and her sitcom "Call Me Kat," revealing in a playful Instagram reel exactly how she did it: with hair extensions of all shapes and sizes. While in a dressing room, the actor panned her camera around and showcased a wall of wigs and extensions. "You know sometimes they say if you don't want to see how the sausage is made?" she cheekily narrated the February 2023 clip.
She embraced the chic cut shortly after making her exciting directorial debut, with Bialik writing, directing, and producing the drama "As They Made Us," a film that was largely inspired by the death of her father and her experience coping with the loss. The project garnered positive praise upon its release and even reunited her with her "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Simon Helberg.
She proudly flaunted her grays and kept it natural
After focusing on television work for years, Mayim Bialik returned to the big screen in 2025 when she appeared in the anthology film "Father Mother Sister Brother," which featured a stacked ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver. The dramedy had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival where the actor proudly showed off a stunning red carpet style, sporting an elegant and fitted black suit and dark smokey eye in the attention-drawing look.
Bialik's curly tresses were pulled up in a loose updo that accentuated her fierce makeup look and large gold earrings, and she also proudly flaunted her grays while attending the event. The sophisticated and natural hairstyle was a home run for the actor, who had previously opened up about appreciating her gray hair in 2012 in a post on Kveller. "Being an actress again means my wishes of beautiful grey-dom may not be an immediate reality," she wrote, sharing that when she found her first gray hair at 31 she decided to let it be.
"I may have to wait until this phase of my acting career is over to embrace my individuality of my desire to be a natural greying woman," Bialik added, acknowledging that Hollywood's beauty standards discouraged her from fully embracing her changing tresses. Nowadays, it seems as though she's shed her hair constraints and is now enjoying being her natural, true self both inside and out.