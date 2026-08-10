Kimberly Williams-Paisley Scores A Piece Of Late Movie Mom Diane Keaton's Wardrobe
Kimberly Williams-Paisley got her big break playing Annie Banks in "Father of the Bride." It was a role that actually helped connect Williams-Paisley with her husband Brad Paisley, who she's been married to since 2003. It also gave her a connection to some acting legends: her father was played by Steve Martin, and Diane Keaton played her mother. Sadly, Keaton died in 2025 at the age of 79, but now Williams-Paisley is the proud owner of a hat and a pair of black fishnet gloves straight from Keaton's wardrobe.
Williams-Paisley posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her wearing a brown bowler hat, decorated with a skull and crossbones and a patch that said "no more war," which once belonged to Keaton. In the caption, she wrote: "Recently I bought this hat and gloves from the Diane Keaton auction. I'm so happy to have some of her iconic style with me."
Keaton had a unique fashion sense, often wearing tailored suits and other menswear-inspired items. A big part of Keaton's signature style were her glasses and her hats, frequently a bowler, like the one that Williams-Paisley now owns. Along with showcasing her creative fashion sense, one of the reasons that Keaton wore hats so often is actually more tragic than you'd think — she was first diagnosed with skin cancer at 21. Protecting your skin from sun damage, like by wearing a brimmed hat, can help lower the risk of skin cancer.
Fans think Diane Keaton would be happy with Kimberly Williams-Paisley's purchase
Kimberly Williams-Paisley also felt like she got a sign from Diane Keaton when she unboxed the hat and gloves. In her Instagram post, she said: "While my friends and I were carefully unpacking these items and getting ready to shoot this, a gorgeous, gigantic bald eagle landed in a nearby tree, stayed for a moment and then flew off (see video). THIS IS SO RARE!! It definitely felt like Diane's energy was around us!"
Fans definitely saw it as a sign as well. One person commented on Williams-Paisley's post, "Absolutely love this look and apparently so does Diane which is why she had to send the eagle as her stamp of approval." Another said, "Her style looks so natural on you. Like it was meant to be."
Some of Keaton's personal effects, including art, photography, and an original "Annie Hall" script, were sold in a four-part auction by Bonham's in June 2026. Williams-Paisley's acquisition came in the online "Tailored & Timeless" auction. The winning bid for the brown hat was $6,144, and in the notes, it said that the hat was "worn on multiple occasions, including 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno'" in 2012. The gloves appear to be from a set of three, which also included a pair of black and white fingerless gloves and a pair with "f*** off" embroidered on them. The winning bid for those was $1,280. The priciest pieces in that auction were a Rolex watch and a custom black felt hat — both sold for $20,480.