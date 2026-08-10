Kimberly Williams-Paisley Scores A Piece Of Late Movie Mom Diane Keaton's Wardrobe

Kimberly Williams-Paisley got her big break playing Annie Banks in "Father of the Bride." It was a role that actually helped connect Williams-Paisley with her husband Brad Paisley, who she's been married to since 2003. It also gave her a connection to some acting legends: her father was played by Steve Martin, and Diane Keaton played her mother. Sadly, Keaton died in 2025 at the age of 79, but now Williams-Paisley is the proud owner of a hat and a pair of black fishnet gloves straight from Keaton's wardrobe.

Williams-Paisley posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her wearing a brown bowler hat, decorated with a skull and crossbones and a patch that said "no more war," which once belonged to Keaton. In the caption, she wrote: "Recently I bought this hat and gloves from the Diane Keaton auction. I'm so happy to have some of her iconic style with me."

Keaton had a unique fashion sense, often wearing tailored suits and other menswear-inspired items. A big part of Keaton's signature style were her glasses and her hats, frequently a bowler, like the one that Williams-Paisley now owns. Along with showcasing her creative fashion sense, one of the reasons that Keaton wore hats so often is actually more tragic than you'd think — she was first diagnosed with skin cancer at 21. Protecting your skin from sun damage, like by wearing a brimmed hat, can help lower the risk of skin cancer.