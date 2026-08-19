How Centenarian David Attenborough Made Awards Show History

Sir David Attenborough is called a national treasure so often that the phrase might as well be etched onto his birth certificate. And a legendary career like his — spanning more than seven decades thus far — alongside the easy charm that turns lizards and larvae into must-see television, earns the title several times over. David Attenborough celebrated 100 years on Planet Earth in May 2026, with a star-studded bash at the Royal Albert Hall that even Prince William attended, further extending Attenborough's long-standing relationship with the royal family. But he also made history in another notable way when the 78th Primetime Emmy nominations came out on July 8, 2026. Attenborough's name landed twice in the outstanding narrator category — for Netflix's "A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough" and National Geographic's "Ocean with David Attenborough."

Either nod on its own would have made him the oldest-ever recipient of a Primetime Emmy nod, but together they left no room for doubt that at 100, he was still the best in the business at what he did. The record Attenborough broke belonged to the late Norman Lear. The legendary screenwriter and producer was just one month shy of 100 when he got his last Emmy nomination, in 2022, for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience." Attenborough, having turned 100 on May 8, 2026, cleared the milestone with room to spare.

The beloved Brit has plenty of other records to his name too. Attenborough's lengthy tenure as a TV host makes him a record-holder, according to Guinness World Records. Moreover, his many BAFTA wins span the full evolution of television in all its formats, from black-and-white to 3D. He's also the only person in the history of the Emmy Awards to win the outstanding narrator Emmy three years running, from 2018 to 2020.