How Centenarian David Attenborough Made Awards Show History
Sir David Attenborough is called a national treasure so often that the phrase might as well be etched onto his birth certificate. And a legendary career like his — spanning more than seven decades thus far — alongside the easy charm that turns lizards and larvae into must-see television, earns the title several times over. David Attenborough celebrated 100 years on Planet Earth in May 2026, with a star-studded bash at the Royal Albert Hall that even Prince William attended, further extending Attenborough's long-standing relationship with the royal family. But he also made history in another notable way when the 78th Primetime Emmy nominations came out on July 8, 2026. Attenborough's name landed twice in the outstanding narrator category — for Netflix's "A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough" and National Geographic's "Ocean with David Attenborough."
Either nod on its own would have made him the oldest-ever recipient of a Primetime Emmy nod, but together they left no room for doubt that at 100, he was still the best in the business at what he did. The record Attenborough broke belonged to the late Norman Lear. The legendary screenwriter and producer was just one month shy of 100 when he got his last Emmy nomination, in 2022, for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience." Attenborough, having turned 100 on May 8, 2026, cleared the milestone with room to spare.
The beloved Brit has plenty of other records to his name too. Attenborough's lengthy tenure as a TV host makes him a record-holder, according to Guinness World Records. Moreover, his many BAFTA wins span the full evolution of television in all its formats, from black-and-white to 3D. He's also the only person in the history of the Emmy Awards to win the outstanding narrator Emmy three years running, from 2018 to 2020.
David Attenborough broke another Emmy record just a few months earlier
The Primetime Emmy nominations were David Attenborough's second trip to the record books inside a year. In October 2025, at the ripe old age of 99, he bagged a Daytime Emmy, for outstanding daytime personality — non-daily, for the Netflix film "Secret Lives of Orangutans." This came some 16 months after Dick Van Dyke set his own record at 98 in June 2024. So, essentially, in a space of about nine months, Attenborough claimed the oldest-winner record at the Daytime Emmys and then the oldest-nominee record at the Primetime Emmys, crossing from 99 into the hundreds along the way.
The prolific host has never been shy about why he's still racking up nominations instead of settling for lifetime achievement plaques. Discussing why he keeps working at his age, Attenborough pointed to environmentalism as his primary motivator. As he explained to The Australian Women's Weekly, in 2016, "It's never been more important, because we are rapidly wrecking the world we are dependent upon, and if we are ever going to start caring for it, people need to change their behavior. One way we can encourage them to do that is show them how nature works."
And he did exactly that in the years following the interview. In fact, one of Attenborough's Primetime Emmy nods, for "Ocean with David Attenborough," which was also his first collaboration with National Geographic, is built around a warning. It touches on what large-scale fishing has done to the seabed, and the larger, devastating implication that a healthy ocean may be what determines whether the planet survives. Evidently, the beloved host believes his work is not yet done.