Katie Holmes & Her Boyfriend Just Soft-Launched Their Romance Into Serious Territory
It's official: Katie Holmes has a new beau. Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky have been seen out and about on a few occasions in the past month. Today, however, they made a big step toward making things official: the Instagram hard launch.
It was already clear that things were heating up between Holmes and Yarmosky after they were publicly seen together for first time on July 10. Last week, the pair took a very important step for any celeb couple. They made things red carpet official at the 2026 Guild Hall Summer Gala. Now, things seem to be getting even more serious. InStyle shared a photo of the duo at the event on Instagram. The post's caption said, "Love is in the air this summer for #KatieHolmes and her new man Jason Bard Yarmosky." Holmes made it clear that this caption wasn't stretching the truth by sharing the post on her Instagram story. To make things even more clear, Yarmosky shared the post on his story at the same time. Clearly the couple was ready to go public with their romance — so public that they even coordinated their Insta-official launch.
Katie Holmes apparently hasn't known Jason Bard Yarmosky for very long
Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky reportedly met at a dinner this summer. Now, rumor has it that Holmes is totally "in love" with her new man. "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative," an insider told People, noting "She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things." Fairly recently, Holmes' cozy behavior with ex and former "Dawson's Creek" costar Joshua Jackson had fans begging them to reunite. However, though Jackson is a part of Holmes' dating history, it looks like the star is all in with Yarmosky.
According to one source who saw the couple out to dinner in New York City last month, "Katie and Jason looked so happy after dinner walking together, hugging, smiling at each other, and patting each other on the back." They noted, "Jason even gently opened the car door for her to get in. They looked so happy and in love." So, it sounds like it was only a matter of time before the official hard launch hit social media.