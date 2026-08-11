Katie Holmes & Her Boyfriend Just Soft-Launched Their Romance Into Serious Territory

It's official: Katie Holmes has a new beau. Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky have been seen out and about on a few occasions in the past month. Today, however, they made a big step toward making things official: the Instagram hard launch.

Katie Holmes/Instagram

It was already clear that things were heating up between Holmes and Yarmosky after they were publicly seen together for first time on July 10. Last week, the pair took a very important step for any celeb couple. They made things red carpet official at the 2026 Guild Hall Summer Gala. Now, things seem to be getting even more serious. InStyle shared a photo of the duo at the event on Instagram. The post's caption said, "Love is in the air this summer for #KatieHolmes and her new man Jason Bard Yarmosky." Holmes made it clear that this caption wasn't stretching the truth by sharing the post on her Instagram story. To make things even more clear, Yarmosky shared the post on his story at the same time. Clearly the couple was ready to go public with their romance — so public that they even coordinated their Insta-official launch.