Sorry, Joshua Jackson Fans: Katie Holmes Is Totally 'In Love' With Her New Man

Katie Holmes' new relationship makes it seem highly unlikely that a rekindling of romance between herself and former "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson is in the cards. But while their moment as a couple may have come and gone, they will clearly always occupy a special place in each other's hearts. Though she didn't name him at the time, the "Batman Begins" star famously described Jackson as her "first love" during a September 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, when "Dawson's Creek" was still relatively new.

"I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," the actor confirmed at the time, adding that the couple had amicably parted ways by that point, but stll remained close. "It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now. [...] He's been in the business so long, and he's really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional," Holmes sweetly noted.

For his part, the "Cruel Intentions" star adopted a nostalgic tone while reflecting on his "Dawson's Creek" days during a March 2026 appearance on "Today," explaining that he looks back on that time in his life the same way most people probably reminisce about their college years. And, much like a lot of college romances, just because Jackson's time dating Holmes was brief doesn't mean it wasn't impactful. As the actor acknowledged simply, "She's a lifelong friend now."