Sorry, Joshua Jackson Fans: Katie Holmes Is Totally 'In Love' With Her New Man
The hit teen drama "Dawson's Creek" had no shortage of romantic story arcs over the course of its six-season run on The WB. In addition to everything playing out onscreen, love also blossomed behind the scenes too. It's hardly a secret that actors Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who played Joey and Pacey respectively, dated during their early days on the show together, from 1998 to 1999. And, although things didn't last between them romantically, Holmes and Jackson have maintained a great deal of respect for one another ever since, arguably becoming the friendliest exes in Hollywood.
In fact, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's cozy behavior frequently has "Dawson's Creek" fans begging them to reunite. Not too long ago, there were even rampant rumors about a rekindled romance between Holmes and Jackson. In reality, though, fans are just going to have to accept the fact that the "Go" star has moved on. In early July 2026, Holmes, who was never the same after her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise, was spotted out and about with a new man: Artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. An anonymous source reportedly familiar with the new couple dished on their relationship to People.
And, based on what they had to say, things between Holmes and Yarmosky could get real serious, real fast. "Katie and Jason looked so happy after dinner walking together, hugging, smiling at each other, and patting each other on the back," the source gushed," notably adding, "They looked so happy and in love." The insider also shared that an artist like Yarmosky is just her type, as, "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative."
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's moment has passed but they'll always be connected
Katie Holmes' new relationship makes it seem highly unlikely that a rekindling of romance between herself and former "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson is in the cards. But while their moment as a couple may have come and gone, they will clearly always occupy a special place in each other's hearts. Though she didn't name him at the time, the "Batman Begins" star famously described Jackson as her "first love" during a September 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, when "Dawson's Creek" was still relatively new.
"I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," the actor confirmed at the time, adding that the couple had amicably parted ways by that point, but stll remained close. "It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now. [...] He's been in the business so long, and he's really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional," Holmes sweetly noted.
For his part, the "Cruel Intentions" star adopted a nostalgic tone while reflecting on his "Dawson's Creek" days during a March 2026 appearance on "Today," explaining that he looks back on that time in his life the same way most people probably reminisce about their college years. And, much like a lot of college romances, just because Jackson's time dating Holmes was brief doesn't mean it wasn't impactful. As the actor acknowledged simply, "She's a lifelong friend now."