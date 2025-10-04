3 Times Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson's Cozy Behavior Had Fans Begging Them To Reunite
Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes played Pacey Witter and Joey Potter on one of the most iconic teen dramas in history — "Dawson's Creek." Although Pacey and Joey's fictional romance didn't start until Season 3 of the show, Holmes and Jackson fell in love for real. The whirlwind relationship had reportedly ended by the time Holmes spoke to Rolling Stone in September 1998, but she had nothing but positive things to say about the experience when pressed by a journalist. "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," she said at the time. "And that I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now."
Although their romance — which Jackson described in 2023 in The Times as the type of "full-on stars-moon-sky romance" that only young adults could have — faded, a deep and meaningful friendship has endured. After "Dawson's Creek" ended in 2003, taking Holmes and Jackson's incredible on-screen chemistry with it, the pair occasionally reunited for work or spoke about each other in the press over the years. Their affection for each other has been on full display through the summer and fall of 2025, and their coziness with each other has fans begging for Jackson and Holmes to rekindle their spark.
They maintained a relationship when the series ended
Their on-screen romance ended when the "Dawson's Creek" finale aired in 2003, but Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes' close friendship has endured. Jackson spoke about receiving a phone call from Holmes on the Canadian talk show "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight" in 2012 and reenacted some of their conversation. "Like any old friend, it was like, 'Oh, hi, how are ya? What's going on? 'I had a kid,' 'Yeah, that's crazy, I heard,'" he said, laughing (likely because the birth of her daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri, had been headline news years earlier). "It was nice, it was very nice, actually," he added.
More than a decade later, on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast "Dinner's on Me," Jackson confirmed that the sporadic phone calls have continued and said he was "very close" with Holmes. "It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly, or monthly, or even a half-yearly call, but when you're together ... there's always that, like, I know you know," he said, describing their dynamic.
The exes had moved on in their romantic lives multiple times over by that point. After her 2012 divorce from Cruise, Holmes' dating history includes a relationship with Jamie Foxx, and was later linked to chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. and musician Bobby Wooten III. Jackson's dating history, meanwhile, includes a decade-long relationship with Diane Kruger starting in 2006. After that ended, he married Jodie Turner Smith in 2019. The couple had a daughter named Juno in 2020, but split in 2023. He has since been linked to Lupita Nyong'o and model Nastassja Roberts.
Holmes and Jackson confirmed an on-screen reunion was immanent
Over two decades after their young love fizzled, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes got fans buzzing about a potential reunion on-screen when they were spotted working together on the streets of New York City on July 21, 2025. The exes appeared comfortable with each other, joking and laughing together as they worked. Holmes wasted no time celebrating their upcoming film project. "I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," she captioned an Instagram post featuring the pair lounging together on the day she was spotted with Jackson. "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make." Days later, the pair were spotted together looking into a baby carriage, sparking speculation that their characters have a child together in the upcoming films.
According to Deadline, the film is part of a trilogy that Holmes will direct, write, and star in with Jackson. "Happy Hours is described as a story about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles," the outlet reported. "It's a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope."
Jackson and Holmes got cozy while reuniting with the 'Dawson's Creek' cast to support James Van Der Beek in 2025
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson took a break from filming for an emotional reunion with some of their "Dawson's Creek" castmates in September 2025 to support their friend James Van Der Beek amid his stage three colon cancer diagnosis. The Hallmark star revealed his heartbreaking health news nearly a year earlier. Van Der Beek was too ill to attend, but Jackson and Holmes took the stage of Manhattan's Richard Rodgers Theater with Lin-Manuel Miranda (who stepped in for the "Varsity Blues" star) and former castmates like Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, and Kerr Smith to read the pilot episode of "Dawson's Creek" to a sold-out crowd to support F Cancer.
The way I read Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes relationship is kind of like they live their lives separately and happily but when they're together, they ARE together. It's all very healthy and mature and my personal head canon so shhh let me have this
pic.twitter.com/qygZSkBojG
— Paige (@_samepaige_) September 23, 2025
In a fan video on X, Holmes and Jackson can be seen getting cozy during an emotional moment at the end of the night when everyone (including Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly and their six children) gathered on stage to perform the teen drama's iconic theme song, Paula Cole's "I Don't Want To Wait." The video shows Jackson and Holmes standing next to each other and leaning their heads together, appearing to exchange a few words. "The way I read Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes relationship is kind of like they live their lives separately and happily but when they're together, they ARE together," the X user wrote. "It's all very healthy and mature and my personal head canon so shhh let me have this." The internet agrees with that sentiment and is desperate for more, but either way, the exes appear to have a beautiful friendship.