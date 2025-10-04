3 Times Katie Holmes And Joshua Jackson's Cozy Behavior Had Fans Begging Them To Reunite

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes played Pacey Witter and Joey Potter on one of the most iconic teen dramas in history — "Dawson's Creek." Although Pacey and Joey's fictional romance didn't start until Season 3 of the show, Holmes and Jackson fell in love for real. The whirlwind relationship had reportedly ended by the time Holmes spoke to Rolling Stone in September 1998, but she had nothing but positive things to say about the experience when pressed by a journalist. "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," she said at the time. "And that I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now."

Although their romance — which Jackson described in 2023 in The Times as the type of "full-on stars-moon-sky romance" that only young adults could have — faded, a deep and meaningful friendship has endured. After "Dawson's Creek" ended in 2003, taking Holmes and Jackson's incredible on-screen chemistry with it, the pair occasionally reunited for work or spoke about each other in the press over the years. Their affection for each other has been on full display through the summer and fall of 2025, and their coziness with each other has fans begging for Jackson and Holmes to rekindle their spark.