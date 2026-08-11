John Oliver Continues His Daytime TV Run With Another Soap Opera Gig: 'It Is A Dream Come True'

John Oliver is living his best life on daytime TV. The comedian and talk show host has been getting into soap operas with some splashy guest-starring roles. It started with "General Hospital," where Oliver's three-episode stint delighted fans. He has now followed that up with three episodes on "Days of Our Lives." Airing on August 11, 12, and 14, Oliver is playing water commissioner Devlin St. John, and he couldn't be happier with the part. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Oliver said, "It is a dream come true." That dream apparently includes a nifty wig, too.

Oliver's character shakes up the fictional town of Salem, Illinois. He comes into the office of Mayor Paulina Price, played by soap star Jackée Harry, and says (via Consequence), "I'm the only thing standing between this town and a catastrophic plumbing failure. A literal sewage apocalypse." Spoiler alert: His motives aren't entirely on the up and up, and Price isn't having it.

Oliver spoke about his wish to have an exciting soap opera role during an episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" back in March 2026. He humorously detailed some of his stipulations for the part: "I want to be a character, and I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy like murder, or slapping, or being slapped, or being someone's long-lost something. And ideally, I'd like a dramatic close-up of my face." When asked whether his demands had been met with his time on "Days of Our Lives," he told Access Hollywood, "Challenge issued, challenge fully met." He delighted in the name of his character on the long-running soap opera, and there's plenty of slapping and staring, too.