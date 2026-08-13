Will Harry & Meghan's Kids Ever Be Working Royals? It's Possible
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are growing up a world away from the constraints of the monarchy. Despite this, many pundits continue to question whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might one day become working royals themselves. Some royal experts are optimistic. Royal author Simon Vigar opined on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast" that he believes Harry was onto something when he asked Queen Elizabeth II to grant him a dual life of sorts, where he got to work as a part-time royal while also doing the things he wanted to on the side. Sure, the royal defector's request was summarily rejected, but Vigar reckons this might be a future option for Lilibet and Archie.
Prince William could actually come to understand Harry's point of view when his own kids grow up and want to pursue ventures outside of their official duties. "That's what Harry thought was on the table, this third way," Vigar explained, adding that the Duke of Sussex's proposal could even open the door for Archie and Lilibet to become part-time royals someday. "I think the Sussexes are very important and will be very important. Let's see what Archie and Lilibet do," Vigar said. He also pointed out, "William keeps dropping these hints about change, doesn't he?" Given that Harry reportedly wants his kids to retain their HRH titles, it seems he hasn't given up on that dream of his just yet.
Their titles give Archie and Lilibet a foot in the door should they one day decide to pursue a life of royal service after all. Vigar similarly told Fox News it's only common sense, asserting, "There has to be a hybrid version of this where people don't get accused of cashing in but can support their cousins or their brother or whatever."
Some experts reckon Prince Harry's kids have no shot at ever becoming working royals
While some royal experts are hopeful that Prince Harry's children might one day rejoin the royal fold, others aren't as optimistic. Not only has the royal family snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids on several occasions, but Prince William and Prince Harry's longtime feud shows no signs of easing, and without William's blessing when he's king, there's very little chance Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will ever manage to step foot inside Buckingham Palace in any capacity as working royals. "It's utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals," royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield raged in an interview with Fox News. "That kind of entitlement isn't just wishful thinking — it borders on delusion."
She argued that the Sussexes forfeited any chance at a royal life for their kids when they aired the family's dirty laundry for profit. As royal broadcaster Helena Chard proclaimed, "Prince William will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles — ludicrous!" Friends told the Daily Beast in 2025 that the Prince of Wales plans to show little mercy to non-working royals keeping their titles once he ascends the throne. While there's currently a lot of legal red tape preventing the sovereign from simply removing them, his pals dished that William plans to file a letters patent with the British parliament when he becomes king to empower him to revoke royal titles as he sees fit.
Word has it that Archie and Lilibet's will be among the first to go, followed by their parents'. For those wondering what will happen when Prince William becomes king, sweeping changes may be the order of the day.