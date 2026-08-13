Will Harry & Meghan's Kids Ever Be Working Royals? It's Possible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are growing up a world away from the constraints of the monarchy. Despite this, many pundits continue to question whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might one day become working royals themselves. Some royal experts are optimistic. Royal author Simon Vigar opined on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast" that he believes Harry was onto something when he asked Queen Elizabeth II to grant him a dual life of sorts, where he got to work as a part-time royal while also doing the things he wanted to on the side. Sure, the royal defector's request was summarily rejected, but Vigar reckons this might be a future option for Lilibet and Archie.

Prince William could actually come to understand Harry's point of view when his own kids grow up and want to pursue ventures outside of their official duties. "That's what Harry thought was on the table, this third way," Vigar explained, adding that the Duke of Sussex's proposal could even open the door for Archie and Lilibet to become part-time royals someday. "I think the Sussexes are very important and will be very important. Let's see what Archie and Lilibet do," Vigar said. He also pointed out, "William keeps dropping these hints about change, doesn't he?" Given that Harry reportedly wants his kids to retain their HRH titles, it seems he hasn't given up on that dream of his just yet.

Their titles give Archie and Lilibet a foot in the door should they one day decide to pursue a life of royal service after all. Vigar similarly told Fox News it's only common sense, asserting, "There has to be a hybrid version of this where people don't get accused of cashing in but can support their cousins or their brother or whatever."