9 Times The Royal Family Snubbed Harry & Meghan's Kids

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020, the couple has been beset by drama. The seemingly endless snubs the Sussexes have endured at the hands of the royal family also extend to their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. When erstwhile bad boy Harry first became a father in 2019, it should have been a joyful and momentous occasion. But instead, Harry and Meghan allegedly suffered racist microaggressions levied at their son by senior royals, a lack of support during times of crisis, and Harry's ongoing feud with his brother, Prince William.

By the time Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021, the Sussexes' relationship with the royals had reached breaking point. From the outset of the princess' birth, there was an outcry over the fact that her parents named her after Queen Elizabeth II, a backlash that carries with it arguably racist insinuations.

Now that their parents are pariahs within The Firm, there are so many things that Harry and Meghan's kids won't be able to do despite their aristocratic lineage. It seems that the royals won't let Archie and Lilibet forget this, with the youngsters frequently being snubbed by their own family. While there are signs that Harry and Meghan are staging a team Sussex comeback, it remains to be seen whether the powers that be will welcome Archie and Lilibet back to the fold. Let's take a look at nine times the royal family snubbed Harry and Meghan's kids.