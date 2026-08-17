Which One Tree Hill Stars Would Chad Michael Murray Love To Have On Sullivan's Crossing?
Chad Michael Murray wouldn't mind a good old "One Tree Hill" reunion on "Sullivan's Crossing." It's not like fans of both shows haven't thought about how cool it would be to see some of the "One Tree Hill" cast join the hit CW show. Additionally, Murray has said that he hopes "Sullivan's Crossing" takes cues from "One Tree Hill" in the future, which just gives us more hope for a reunion.
Speaking to Good Housekeeping in June 2026, Murray, who plays Cal Jones on the show, said he'd love to see some of his old castmates join him on screen again. Ironically, the showrunners ended up asking him about possibly doing just that. "I mean, it's funny. I think last year, they asked me if there was anybody," he said. So, we took a look at some options, and they didn't fit the mold perfectly for what we were looking for," Murray shared. As for who he'd like to bring to the show? There are two very specific actors Murray has in mind. "I would bring in Craig Sheffer [Keith Scott] for a little Lucas/Keith action, or you know, good old Barry Corbin [Coach Whitey Durham]," he shared.
Indeed, Corbin has shown that, even in his 80s, he is far from retired. He's notably starred in "Yellowstone," "The Ranch," and the Oscar-nominated flick "Killers of the Flower Moon." We bet he'd be up for some action on "Sullivan's Crossing." Sheffer has been operating more on the down-low. His most recent appearance was in 2011 in the "American Horror Story: Double Feature" series, in which he portrayed Richard Nixon for a few episodes.
There might just be an opening for Barry Corbin on Sullivan's Crossing
As "Sullivan's Crossing" fans well know, Scott Patterson, who played Sully Sullivan, made a shocking exit from the show at the end of season 3, leaving many fans heartbroken. But now that one fatherly figure has made an untimely exit, it might be the perfect opportunity to bring in a new one. And who would be better than Barry Corbin? With Chad Michael Murray already rooting for him, convincing casting directors should be a breeze.
Murray spoke about Patterson's surprising exit during an interview with Yahoo Canada, noting that it's one of those unfortunate things that sometimes happen on TV shows. "[These things do] happen, and there are various, different things that transpire. You just never know," he said. Patterson cited "creative differences" for his exit in a Facebook post addressing his departure. Murray's understanding of his co-stars' exit shouldn't be surprising. The same thing happened to him on "One Tree Hill," after all.
Many fans were devastated when Murray, who portrayed Lucas Scott, exited the show after its sixth season. Rumors that he was leaving were reported by E! News after a video clip of the actor having a chat with fans made the rounds, and he revealed a little too much. The real reason Murray left "One Tree Hill" has always been a little muddy, but in the clip, he noted, "They don't want me ... I'm not joking," and "They're not bringing me back next year ... because they want to save money." Of all the tragedies the "One Tree Hill" cast has had to weather, Murray's premature exit was certainly one of them.