Which One Tree Hill Stars Would Chad Michael Murray Love To Have On Sullivan's Crossing?

Chad Michael Murray wouldn't mind a good old "One Tree Hill" reunion on "Sullivan's Crossing." It's not like fans of both shows haven't thought about how cool it would be to see some of the "One Tree Hill" cast join the hit CW show. Additionally, Murray has said that he hopes "Sullivan's Crossing" takes cues from "One Tree Hill" in the future, which just gives us more hope for a reunion.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in June 2026, Murray, who plays Cal Jones on the show, said he'd love to see some of his old castmates join him on screen again. Ironically, the showrunners ended up asking him about possibly doing just that. "I mean, it's funny. I think last year, they asked me if there was anybody," he said. So, we took a look at some options, and they didn't fit the mold perfectly for what we were looking for," Murray shared. As for who he'd like to bring to the show? There are two very specific actors Murray has in mind. "I would bring in Craig Sheffer [Keith Scott] for a little Lucas/Keith action, or you know, good old Barry Corbin [Coach Whitey Durham]," he shared.

Indeed, Corbin has shown that, even in his 80s, he is far from retired. He's notably starred in "Yellowstone," "The Ranch," and the Oscar-nominated flick "Killers of the Flower Moon." We bet he'd be up for some action on "Sullivan's Crossing." Sheffer has been operating more on the down-low. His most recent appearance was in 2011 in the "American Horror Story: Double Feature" series, in which he portrayed Richard Nixon for a few episodes.