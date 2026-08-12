Halle Berry Looks Absolutely Stunning In Pre-Birthday Pic & Fans Can't Believe Her True Age

Halle Berry definitely isn't the first celeb to turn 60 and prove that beauty doesn't quit with aging, and she definitely won't be the last. Even so, people were surprised to see just how great she's looking these days. Berry isn't acting as much as she used to anymore, which made it particularly shocking to see that she looks almost exactly like she did when she was more regularly in the spotlight. It's clear that whatever Berry has been up to lately is making her happy, though. She's glowing in her birthday pic and is clearly more than happy to be upfront about her big birthday.

"You get to this age where you feel like you're being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," Berry told The Cut back in February. "But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased. That's why I'm on my menopause mission. I'm going to be louder than I have ever been," she continued. According to her, that means returning to the screen more, which should please her fans.

Berry also explained that she wants to start more conversations about the things that really effect women in her age bracket. "I'm almost 60," she said, noting, "Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act." So, it sounds like turning 60 means we'll be seeing and hearing more from Berry, and with the way she looks, that's a good thing for everybody.