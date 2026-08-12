Halle Berry Looks Absolutely Stunning In Pre-Birthday Pic & Fans Can't Believe Her True Age
If Halle Berry doesn't drop the skincare routine soon, netizens may start dying of envy. Two days ahead of a milestone birthday, the star shared a photo of herself on X, formerly known as Twitter. People thought she looked great as always, but considering the Academy Award winner is turning 60, there was arguably more disbelief and jealousy among the comments than there were normal compliments.
"60, here I come," Berry wrote on X alongside a photo of her wearing a very see-through black maxi dress with her cropped hair blowing in the wind. When paired with this particular photo, folks found that caption pretty hard to believe. "WITH THE LOOK YOU GOT AND THE BODY YOU GOT NO OFFENSE YOU 30 BEAUTIFUL," someone commented on the tweet. "Your 30's called. Said they're keeping you there," another commenter joked. "If this is 60, please pass whatever fountain of youth you're drinking from! Ageless legend," added someone else. At this point, Berry is basically the poster child for actresses who have aged like fine wine.
Halle Berry has big plans for her 60s
Halle Berry definitely isn't the first celeb to turn 60 and prove that beauty doesn't quit with aging, and she definitely won't be the last. Even so, people were surprised to see just how great she's looking these days. Berry isn't acting as much as she used to anymore, which made it particularly shocking to see that she looks almost exactly like she did when she was more regularly in the spotlight. It's clear that whatever Berry has been up to lately is making her happy, though. She's glowing in her birthday pic and is clearly more than happy to be upfront about her big birthday.
"You get to this age where you feel like you're being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," Berry told The Cut back in February. "But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased. That's why I'm on my menopause mission. I'm going to be louder than I have ever been," she continued. According to her, that means returning to the screen more, which should please her fans.
Berry also explained that she wants to start more conversations about the things that really effect women in her age bracket. "I'm almost 60," she said, noting, "Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act." So, it sounds like turning 60 means we'll be seeing and hearing more from Berry, and with the way she looks, that's a good thing for everybody.