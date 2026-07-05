The Trendiest Female Celebs Over 60 Who Prove Beauty Doesn't Quit With Aging
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Even if your appearance isn't connected to your livelihood, the prospect of aging can sometimes seem daunting. Happily, we have numerous female role models who are using their celebrity to shake up outdated stereotypes. Just before Brooke Shields turned 60, she published a memoir with a tongue-in-cheek title: "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old." Shields got her start as a child actor and model, and she's experienced at dealing with public scrutiny. The title is a playful jab aimed at fans affronted by the fact that Shields is a regular person subject to aging just like the rest of us.
The longtime actor was also dealing with her own strong feelings on the topic of getting older. Although Shields has dealt with some significant health issues over the years, she's been able to overcome them, and she doesn't want people to force her into retirement. Some of these ideas were incorporated into Shields' role in the TV series "You're Killing Me." " ... what if there was a character still at the top of her game but had limitations in ways that women in this era of their lives physically do," Shields explained to People in May 2026.
Shields was 60 at the time of that interview, so she was newer to pushing age-related debates in more positive directions. Some of her fellow celebrities have already spent decades showcasing the beauty and wisdom that comes with aging. Check out these other trendsetters who are setting new standards all the way past their 90s.
Paulina Porizkova promotes body positivity
In this photo from January 2026, supermodel Paulina Porizkova was almost 61, and her dazzling smile and unlined face made her appear timeless. However, a hip replacement has changed her physique, and after some social media commenters gave her guff, Porizkova set the record straight. "I'm more comfortable in this body than I've ever been. More grateful for it," she wrote on Instagram in June 2026. Porizkova contrasted her current appearance with her modeling heyday and explained it took decades to develop healthier habits. Porizkova is now pumping some serious iron. Even so, she's candid that it's resulted in strength rather than weight loss.
Jane Seymour is delightfully upbeat
Jane Seymour is all about embracing aging. " ... I feel I'm actually in my prime when it comes to my creativity — I have an enormous amount of energy," Seymour informed New Beauty in June 2026. Not only was her acting career going strong, that same month, Seymour got engaged to John Zambetti. In this photo from June 2026, she looked decades younger than 75. While Seymour is outspoken about the freedom that comes with aging, she's also disciplined about caring for her body, and she's not interested in cosmetic procedures. Her longtime commitment to skincare, exercise, and healthy eating are really paying off.
Michelle Pfeiffer is all about excercise
After Michelle Pfeiffer took a break from acting to focus on her family, she returned to dazzle audiences. In this March 2026 pic, she was just one month away from turning 68. Pfeiffer's clearly aging like fine wine, and her glowing complexion looks amazing. "I think exercise, honestly, is the best thing for your skin," Pfeiffer informed Fox News in March 2026. "The best for your brain, it's the best thing for everything." Besides staying grounded and focusing on a whole-body approach, Pfeiffer also maintains a realistic attitude about aging, and she's not trying to turn back the clock.
Rita Moreno is a record setter
Incredibly, in this photo from October 2025, Rita Moreno was months away from turning 94. An Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner, Moreno is one to watch for insights on aging. She's been candid about past skincare mistakes and now relies on a combo moisturizer and sunscreen to protect her stunning, youthful face. Although she no longer dances, Moreno stays active in new ways, like pretending to be a music conductor or walking backward.
While Moreno doesn't hesitate to divulge past tragedies, she also focuses on life's positive experiences. "I think my hobby is laughing," she confided to The Washington Post in 2024.
Andie MacDowell is challenging age-old perceptions
While Andie MacDowell's lux curls look amazing in any shade, the actor made a serious style statement when she decided to stop coloring her strands. In the photo above from May 2025, MacDowell had just celebrated her 67th birthday. Her stint as a L'Oréal Paris spokesperson is almost as long as her acting career, and her skin has clearly benefitted from that partnership.
McDowell's attention-getting appearance has given her the ideal opportunity to be a spokesperson about aging. "I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy," McDowell informed People in 2023.
Jean Smart's on a roll in her 70s
In addition to career longevity, Jean Smart has the distinction of upping her star power with time. In this April 2026 pic, 74-year-old Smart looked stunning in her shiny suit. However, she doesn't need fancy fashion to look beautiful. In 2024, Smart made the best of lost luggage and wore a bathrobe to an awards show.
Since she's been living with diabetes most of her life, Smart's proactive about taking care of her body. "I'm not taking a single day for granted now," she informed Yahoo! Life in 2023. "And the healthier you are, the more you're going to enjoy them."
Helen Mirren doesn't get wrapped up in the numbers
Helen Mirren is all about upending the notion of "aging gracefully," and she's not intimidated by a milestone birthday. "I'm too curious about life; I want to see what happens next!" Mirren informed Allure in 2025. "F*** it, I'm alive and I'm working ... and I can live life." She's been acting since the 1960s and said she wasn't ready for retirement on multiple occasions. Here in this photo from June 2026, the 80-year old actor looked stunning, her red lipstick perfectly matching her vibrant gown.
When she's not busy with productions like "MobLand" and "1923," Mirren takes a pretty relaxed approach to life, prioritizing sunscreen, staying active, and not overthinking details.