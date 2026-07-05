The Trendiest Female Celebs Over 60 Who Prove Beauty Doesn't Quit With Aging

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Even if your appearance isn't connected to your livelihood, the prospect of aging can sometimes seem daunting. Happily, we have numerous female role models who are using their celebrity to shake up outdated stereotypes. Just before Brooke Shields turned 60, she published a memoir with a tongue-in-cheek title: "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old." Shields got her start as a child actor and model, and she's experienced at dealing with public scrutiny. The title is a playful jab aimed at fans affronted by the fact that Shields is a regular person subject to aging just like the rest of us.

The longtime actor was also dealing with her own strong feelings on the topic of getting older. Although Shields has dealt with some significant health issues over the years, she's been able to overcome them, and she doesn't want people to force her into retirement. Some of these ideas were incorporated into Shields' role in the TV series "You're Killing Me." " ... what if there was a character still at the top of her game but had limitations in ways that women in this era of their lives physically do," Shields explained to People in May 2026.

Shields was 60 at the time of that interview, so she was newer to pushing age-related debates in more positive directions. Some of her fellow celebrities have already spent decades showcasing the beauty and wisdom that comes with aging. Check out these other trendsetters who are setting new standards all the way past their 90s.