'Back To Reality': Taylor Swift Has 'No Issue Buckling Down' As Travis Kelce Returns To The Gridiron

While the weather may not reflect it in most places, fall will soon be in the air. That, of course, means football season is on its way. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, that also means their honeymoon era is coming to a close. It's been just over a month since Swift and Kelce's so-called wedding of the century on July 3, and it's time to get back to work.

The end of July marked the start of training for Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs. So, as an inside source told Star Magazine, "They're both having to get back to reality, but that hasn't taken the wind out of their sails ... They are still giddy in love." As such, the source explained that the tight end was "throwing himself full force back into training because the season starts very soon." They added, "He's back to being ultra disciplined with his diet and sleep schedule and training. It's very full-on." However, the source explained that it's a big adjustment for the tight end, coming as it does so soon after his honeymoon — "[I]t's a big change to go from indulging non-stop to not even having a glass of wine with dinner," they said.

Getting into the groove of football season and returning to normal life will likely take some getting used to for the newlyweds. Yet, Swift apparently isn't singing a sad song about it. "She has no issue buckling down and focusing," the insider said of "The Life of a Showgirl" singer, adding, "It's what she does best."