'Back To Reality': Taylor Swift Has 'No Issue Buckling Down' As Travis Kelce Returns To The Gridiron
While the weather may not reflect it in most places, fall will soon be in the air. That, of course, means football season is on its way. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, that also means their honeymoon era is coming to a close. It's been just over a month since Swift and Kelce's so-called wedding of the century on July 3, and it's time to get back to work.
The end of July marked the start of training for Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs. So, as an inside source told Star Magazine, "They're both having to get back to reality, but that hasn't taken the wind out of their sails ... They are still giddy in love." As such, the source explained that the tight end was "throwing himself full force back into training because the season starts very soon." They added, "He's back to being ultra disciplined with his diet and sleep schedule and training. It's very full-on." However, the source explained that it's a big adjustment for the tight end, coming as it does so soon after his honeymoon — "[I]t's a big change to go from indulging non-stop to not even having a glass of wine with dinner," they said.
Getting into the groove of football season and returning to normal life will likely take some getting used to for the newlyweds. Yet, Swift apparently isn't singing a sad song about it. "She has no issue buckling down and focusing," the insider said of "The Life of a Showgirl" singer, adding, "It's what she does best."
Football fan Taylor Swift is helping her husband get back to work
While Taylor Swift may have skipped some of Travis Kelce's football games since the couple got together, that doesn't seem to indicate any red flags in their relationship. At the very least, she definitely hasn't gotten bored with her husband's job yet. "Football is awesome, it turns out," she told Time in 2023, noting that before meeting Kelce, the star had "been missing out my whole life." She's become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games, and she intends to remain one.
When it comes to embarking on a new football season, the insider told Star Magazine that Swift "has done it before, so she knows what to expect and she's totally happy to support him." That means Swift is "all in with him and wants to be the ultimate support system, so she's cooking him healthy meals [and] she's going to bed early right alongside him."
So, while July was busy with fun, from their massive wedding at Madison Square Garden to their mini-moon at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, August is busy with work. It will end a summer to remember and properly begin their life together, which they're surely looking forward to. Obviously, we're looking forward to watching Kelce get back on the field (and seeing the return of Swift's game day looks, of course).