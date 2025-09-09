Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Wedding Of The Century' Will Be Nothing Like Bezos' Bash

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the couple that Megyn Kelly once lambasted for being attention-seeking, were probably gloriously soaking in the spotlight from their extravagant June 2025 nuptials in Venice. The wedding, which is believed to have cost tens of millions of dollars — down to the high-priced ring that sits on Sánchez Bezos' finger — was dominating headlines for weeks on end. Per Tatler, the nickname "wedding of the century" was thrown around in reference to the big event. But unfortunately for the high-profile couple, the memory of their lavish matrimonial weekend is just that. The billionaire Amazon founder and former journalist have been overshadowed by the August 2025 news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and the beloved couple would likely need to buy out a whole country to fit all their well-wishers.

However, it sounds like the pop icon and NFL star are planning for a much more intimate ceremony, compared to the Bezos' around 200-person, star-studded guest list. "It will just be close friends and family," a source told the Daily Mail. One expert explained to The List how that is likely the wisest move for the headline-making betrotheds. "With a smaller guest list, the wedding can be truly authentic to who they are," Danielle Rothweiler, owner of Rothweiler Event Design, tells us. "There is no playing anything up for the press and the public and the wedding can reflect them as a couple, which is super important." The wedding planner adds that a smaller number of attendees means instead of briefly greeting everyone there, Swift and Kelce can focus on celebrating and taking in the romantic event with their loved ones. No matter what size the event ends up being, another Daily Mail insider claimed, "It's going to be the wedding of the century."