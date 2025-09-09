Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Wedding Of The Century' Will Be Nothing Like Bezos' Bash
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the couple that Megyn Kelly once lambasted for being attention-seeking, were probably gloriously soaking in the spotlight from their extravagant June 2025 nuptials in Venice. The wedding, which is believed to have cost tens of millions of dollars — down to the high-priced ring that sits on Sánchez Bezos' finger — was dominating headlines for weeks on end. Per Tatler, the nickname "wedding of the century" was thrown around in reference to the big event. But unfortunately for the high-profile couple, the memory of their lavish matrimonial weekend is just that. The billionaire Amazon founder and former journalist have been overshadowed by the August 2025 news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and the beloved couple would likely need to buy out a whole country to fit all their well-wishers.
However, it sounds like the pop icon and NFL star are planning for a much more intimate ceremony, compared to the Bezos' around 200-person, star-studded guest list. "It will just be close friends and family," a source told the Daily Mail. One expert explained to The List how that is likely the wisest move for the headline-making betrotheds. "With a smaller guest list, the wedding can be truly authentic to who they are," Danielle Rothweiler, owner of Rothweiler Event Design, tells us. "There is no playing anything up for the press and the public and the wedding can reflect them as a couple, which is super important." The wedding planner adds that a smaller number of attendees means instead of briefly greeting everyone there, Swift and Kelce can focus on celebrating and taking in the romantic event with their loved ones. No matter what size the event ends up being, another Daily Mail insider claimed, "It's going to be the wedding of the century."
Taylor Swift is reportedly 'torn' about nuptial arrangements
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly conflicted about the size of their wedding. A source told Rob Shuter's Substack, #ShuterScoop, "Taylor holds the pen on this love story. She knows the weight of this moment, but she also treasures intimacy. She's torn." Danielle Rothweiler's words of wisdom? You can't please everyone. She says it is inevitable for people without an invitation to feel personally insulted. "This is your wedding and you should only surround yourself with the people that you actually want there," Rothweiler asserts. "Plus, anyone giving you a hard time about this just proves that they are more concerned about being at the wedding [than] you having the wedding you want ... and no one needs that in their life, let alone while they are planning such a special day."
Though Kelce and Swift haven't announced any plans about their wedding, as of this writing, the news still has everyone talking — even Donald Trump had something sweet to say. But with chatter comes speculation. One insider told Page Six that the couple is planning to wed in the summer of 2026 in Rhode Island. East Coast Swifties, including Rhode Island's governor, Dan McKee, have already expressed their eagerness. "Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying," McKee mused on X. Needless to say, the couple will be under a lot of pressure until they walk down the aisle.