Chip Gaines Set To Launch First Magnolia Network Project Without Wife Joanna

We usually think of Chip and Joanna Gaines as a package deal, especially given how long they have worked together. In 2003, a decade before Chip and Joanna became famous on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," they became retail entrepreneurs and began renovating houses off-camera. The twosome found they had synergy even in tough situations. "We're aligned in this sweet way to where we've just always been there for each other," Chip told People in 2023. "We made each other stronger." In some cases, however, that support means giving each other space to do their own things.

For Chip, one of those independent projects is his YouTube series. On August 17, "Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines" will debut on the Gaines' Magnolia Network. The five episodes showcase a range of topics like entrepreneurial wisdom, design tips, and family relationships. The set is simple: just Chip outdoors at a bright blue booth with stools where people can have a cozy heart-to-heart chat.

Fans were charmed. "This reminds me of Lucy from Charlie Brown!" one person observed, noting how the booth's single, open-window design mirrored Lucy's iconic psychiatric booth in the Peanuts comic strip. The show's already off to a great start, too, since there were many people who were eager to participate in the production. "Even though I didn't get to talk to @chipgaines it was still a great experience!" noted a fan who got very close to making the cut.