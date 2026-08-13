Chip Gaines Set To Launch First Magnolia Network Project Without Wife Joanna
We usually think of Chip and Joanna Gaines as a package deal, especially given how long they have worked together. In 2003, a decade before Chip and Joanna became famous on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," they became retail entrepreneurs and began renovating houses off-camera. The twosome found they had synergy even in tough situations. "We're aligned in this sweet way to where we've just always been there for each other," Chip told People in 2023. "We made each other stronger." In some cases, however, that support means giving each other space to do their own things.
For Chip, one of those independent projects is his YouTube series. On August 17, "Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines" will debut on the Gaines' Magnolia Network. The five episodes showcase a range of topics like entrepreneurial wisdom, design tips, and family relationships. The set is simple: just Chip outdoors at a bright blue booth with stools where people can have a cozy heart-to-heart chat.
Fans were charmed. "This reminds me of Lucy from Charlie Brown!" one person observed, noting how the booth's single, open-window design mirrored Lucy's iconic psychiatric booth in the Peanuts comic strip. The show's already off to a great start, too, since there were many people who were eager to participate in the production. "Even though I didn't get to talk to @chipgaines it was still a great experience!" noted a fan who got very close to making the cut.
Joanna Gaines has her own projects, too
In 2023 and 2025, Joanna Gaines appeared in "Mini Reni" without her husband, Chip. As the title suggests, the series featured Joanna doing miniature renovations. Each episode included just a few rooms within a home, like a foyer and dining room, or a living room, dining room, and breakfast nook, all with a particular decorating theme to drive the creative vision.
Unlike Chip, who once considered an athletic career, Joanna long envisioned herself in front of the camera. Joanna's television debut happened long before "Fixer Upper" and her marriage to Chip, as she appeared in a commercial for her dad's business. Decades later, Chip and Joanna's huge workload includes managing multiple businesses, TV careers, and raising five kids, so it makes sense the couple sometimes needs to delegate rather than working together every minute. For instance, Joanna takes on a larger share of the couple's Magnolia Journal. While Chip has a regular column in the magazine, Joanna is the publication's editor-in-chief, and has appeared on far more covers.
The couple is also aware that they each have slightly different skill sets and preferences. "It is just that partnership and that understanding of, like, Chip's strengths, what lane that he stays in, my strengths, my weaknesses, what lanes I stay in," Joanna explained to "Today" in November 2023. That strategy has helped them approach everything in life with a team mindset, regardless of who's in front of the camera.