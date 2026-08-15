'I Never Want To Star In Another Movie': Why Michelle Pfeiffer Said Goodbye To The Big Screen
Michelle Pfeiffer's cinematic career dates back to the early 1980s, when she appeared in films like "The Hollywood Knights" and "Grease 2." But it was her role as Elvira Hancock, in the 1983 Al Pacino-led remake of "Scarface," that truly put "The Madison" star Michelle Pfeiffer on the map. The gangster epic not only became a cultural touchstone in its own right, but also effectively served as a launching pad for a legendary big-screen run on Pfeiffer's part. Not too long after "Scarface," the actor secured her very first Academy Award nomination, earning a best supporting actress nod for her role in the 1988 romantic drama "Dangerous Liaisons." She quickly added two best actress nominations to her résumé, as well, for 1989's "The Fabulous Baker Boys" and 1992's "Love Field." That's not even taking into account her iconic role as Catwoman, in 1992's "Batman Returns."
Several decades and many impressive credits later, however, Pfeiffer is more or less done with moviemaking. But why is she walking away from the medium that made her a household name? Simply put, the beloved star is far more interested in working in TV these days, to the extent that, as of 2026, she doesn't plan on appearing on the big screen ever again. As Pfeiffer, who returned to Hollywood after disappearing for years in the mid-2010s, confirmed during an Apple TV panel in August 2026, "I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces. It's so much more fun, I love it so much," (via Town & Country magazine). She elaborated, "I've just been so bowled over by the female performances on television and honestly, they're just really owning TV."
Michelle Pfeiffer's TV career actually predates her movie career
Michelle Pfeiffer has had a complete evolution throughout her time in the public eye. And the acclaimed actor adjusting her priorities to focus on television rather than film is her coming full circle, rather than making a drastic career pivot. After all, while the "Grease 2" star is arguably best known for her movie roles, Pfeiffer's small-screen career actually predates her big-screen one. The Oscar nominee's first movie role was in "The Hollywood Knights," which dropped in theaters in the summer of 1980.
However, her first professional acting job was in an episode of the ABC drama "Fantasy Island," two years earlier. Pfeiffer subsequently starred in the short-lived sitcom "Delta House" (a spinoff of the hit movie "National Lampoon's Animal House") and also appeared in an episode of the popular crime drama "CHiPs," both in 1979. Even after her movie career took off in the '80s, the "Batman Returns" star still occasionally made time for TV, guest-starring in an episode of "The Simpsons" in 1993 and making an uncredited cameo in an episode of "Picket Fences" two years later.
All that being said, it was in 2026 that Pfeiffer really went all in on TV, starring in and executive-producing both the Paramount Plus series "The Madison" and the Apple TV series "Margo's Got Money Troubles." At the time of writing, her two most recent film roles were in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in 2023 and Amazon's "Oh. What. Fun." in 2025, which was a streaming-exclusive release. As such, Pfeiffer hasn't appeared on the big screen since 2023, so clearly, she's made up her mind.