Sullivan's Crossing Star Morgan Kohan Is Gorgeous Without Makeup
Fans of "Sullivan's Crossing" star Morgan Kohan are used to seeing the actor all dolled up for events or wearing makeup in character for the show and her other projects. Like anyone else, she often goes makeup-free during her downtime. If she's relaxing at home or undertaking a fun personal trip, she might decide to rock a bare face. But as it should be no surprise to fans of the star, with or without makeup, Kohan always looks great.
In July 2026, Kohan showed off her natural beauty on Instagram when she shared a look at a trip to Kentucky. In the first photo, the former star of "When Hope Calls," the spinoff of the hit Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," looked practically giddy as she posed with a huge Sonic cup up next to her face. She wore a camo baseball cap as she looked out the window of the car with a big smile. Kohan was still stunning while wearing zero makeup. Fans seemed to feel the same way, with one fan replying to the photo by saying, "Gorgeous as always!" Another wrote, "Incredible beauty!!!"
Kohan always manages to look fresh-faced, and she connects with fans often on social media. She loves to share photos from her personal life, especially when she travels. Whether she's in Paris, France, on the East Coast, or somewhere else, Kohan always looks like she's having a great time on her adventures.
Fans fell in love with Morgan Kohan for her role as Maggie on Sullivan's Crossing
Morgan Kohan has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, but she really hit her stride in her acting career when she booked "Sullivan's Crossing." Kohan stars as Maggie Sullivan as she returns home to Nova Scotia after a major life change and reconnects with her father, Scott Patterson's character Harry "Sully" Sullivan.
The show premiered in 2023 on the Canadian channel CTV, but since Season 2, it's been co-produced by the American channel The CW. Along with Kohan, the show stars Chad Michael Murray as Maggie's love interest, Cal Jones. Patterson left the show ahead of Season 4. The fourth season aired in spring 2026, with Kohan's character Maggie taking on new responsibilities in the wake of her father's departure. She also navigates a love triangle of sorts with Cal and her estranged ex-husband, leading to one funny scene that Murray called "so ridiculous" but enjoyed filming.
"Sullivan's Crossing" has been renewed for Season 5, and the fourth season ends on a major plot twist when Cal surprises Maggie with a proposal. While Maggie doesn't have time to answer before the end of the episode, Kohan thought it was the perfect time for the couple to get engaged. She told Swooon in an interview, "You know, once they're committed ... Why waste time? Why not just dive on in?" As for Murray, he said that the proposal scene led to chaos and a debate about how exactly it should play out, but luckily, they figured it out in the end.