Sullivan's Crossing Star Morgan Kohan Is Gorgeous Without Makeup

Fans of "Sullivan's Crossing" star Morgan Kohan are used to seeing the actor all dolled up for events or wearing makeup in character for the show and her other projects. Like anyone else, she often goes makeup-free during her downtime. If she's relaxing at home or undertaking a fun personal trip, she might decide to rock a bare face. But as it should be no surprise to fans of the star, with or without makeup, Kohan always looks great.

In July 2026, Kohan showed off her natural beauty on Instagram when she shared a look at a trip to Kentucky. In the first photo, the former star of "When Hope Calls," the spinoff of the hit Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," looked practically giddy as she posed with a huge Sonic cup up next to her face. She wore a camo baseball cap as she looked out the window of the car with a big smile. Kohan was still stunning while wearing zero makeup. Fans seemed to feel the same way, with one fan replying to the photo by saying, "Gorgeous as always!" Another wrote, "Incredible beauty!!!"

Kohan always manages to look fresh-faced, and she connects with fans often on social media. She loves to share photos from her personal life, especially when she travels. Whether she's in Paris, France, on the East Coast, or somewhere else, Kohan always looks like she's having a great time on her adventures.