Hayden Panettiere's Final Instagram Post Is So Tragic Now

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This article includes discussion of substance use, mental health issues, and domestic abuse.

Beloved star Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16, 2026 at 36 years old, her family announced. As of this writing, the "Heroes" star's cause of death has not been disclosed. Police confirmed the actor passed away in Greenville, South Carolina. They arrived on the scene after receiving a call from an unnamed friend, who reported that Panettiere was unresponsive. Medical personnel tried to revive her on the scene but were unsuccessful. "There's an investigation ongoing. We should know more tomorrow," her publicist, Kasey Kitchen, told SNJ Today. Tons of fans and friends flocked to Panettiere's final Instagram post to pay tribute. As tends to be the case, it serves as a heartbreaking reminder that life is short, and appearances can be deceiving.

In the snap, which the "Remember the Titans" star shared in July 2026, she's posing with photographer and actor Randall Slavin, who has his arm around Panettiere as she playfully winks and sticks her tongue out at the camera. "Good times and good friends," the former child star captioned the post. They were clearly close, with Slavin taking to his Instagram Stories after news of Panettiere's death broke to repost the image, writing simply, "Peace be with you, H." Fellow actor Selma Blair, who was also a close friend, took to the comments section to pen, "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please."

The "Scream 4" star's father released a statement announcing her death. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen," it read, per ABC News.