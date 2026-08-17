Hayden Panettiere's Final Instagram Post Is So Tragic Now
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This article includes discussion of substance use, mental health issues, and domestic abuse.
Beloved star Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16, 2026 at 36 years old, her family announced. As of this writing, the "Heroes" star's cause of death has not been disclosed. Police confirmed the actor passed away in Greenville, South Carolina. They arrived on the scene after receiving a call from an unnamed friend, who reported that Panettiere was unresponsive. Medical personnel tried to revive her on the scene but were unsuccessful. "There's an investigation ongoing. We should know more tomorrow," her publicist, Kasey Kitchen, told SNJ Today. Tons of fans and friends flocked to Panettiere's final Instagram post to pay tribute. As tends to be the case, it serves as a heartbreaking reminder that life is short, and appearances can be deceiving.
In the snap, which the "Remember the Titans" star shared in July 2026, she's posing with photographer and actor Randall Slavin, who has his arm around Panettiere as she playfully winks and sticks her tongue out at the camera. "Good times and good friends," the former child star captioned the post. They were clearly close, with Slavin taking to his Instagram Stories after news of Panettiere's death broke to repost the image, writing simply, "Peace be with you, H." Fellow actor Selma Blair, who was also a close friend, took to the comments section to pen, "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please."
The "Scream 4" star's father released a statement announcing her death. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen," it read, per ABC News.
Hayden Panettiere faced many struggles throughout her life
Hayden Panettiere was beloved across the globe, but behind the scenes, she dealt with plenty of hardship, to the extent that there was a time when fans didn't see Panettiere acting much anymore. The "Bring It On: All or Nothing" star shared some of the tragic details about Panettiere's life in her 2026 memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning." Among other things, the former child star was impressively candid about her struggles with substance abuse and postpartum depression, alongside some of the traumatizing experiences she had as a young actor in Hollywood.
Panettiere also wrote extensively about how hard it was to give up her daughter, Kaya, to live with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, full-time because of her ongoing struggles with alcohol and depression. As the "Heroes" star admitted, in a 2022 interview with People, she was exposed to drugs when she was just 15 years old, and it was all downhill from there.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Hayden Panettiere was proud to have come out the other side
The "Nashville" star was also a domestic abuse survivor. Hayden Panettiere's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson ended with him in jail after he was found guilty of abusing her. She acknowledged to People that her life was a series of unfortunate events for a long time, sadly recalling, "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens." Strangely enough, sources claimed to TMZ that the actor was with Hickerson one day before her death, with the two supposedly boarding a flight from Los Angeles together.
In what became her final interview, the "I Love You, Beth Cooper" star talked motherhood with Momé, detailing how all of the trials and tribulations she'd faced had ultimately made her stronger. "I'm a warrior. I'm a woman who has been through more trauma than I ever thought I'd face, but I'm resilient," Panettiere said, later adding, "I'm a work in progress — we all are. I take each day as it comes. I'm doing the work, and I'm doing my best."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.