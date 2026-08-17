The Most Tear-Jerking Celeb Tributes To Hayden Panettiere
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Hayden Panettiere. On August 16, news broke that the "Nashville" leading lady joined the list of stars we've sadly lost in 2026 at the age of 36. Fans everywhere were shaken by the news of Panettiere's sudden, tragic passing. And, it's clear her peers are no different, as their heartfelt tributes to the young star take over social media.
Viola Davis poured her heart out in the wake of the news. Davis and Panettiere worked together on two films a decade apart: "Architect" in 2006 and "Custody" in 2016. "What an amazing talent you were....so gifted," she wrote on Instagram. She called her co-star "an old, wise soul with such a deep heart," noting, "I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered."
Working with Panettiere when she did gave Davis a unique relationship with the star. Yet, she was far from the only person who worked with Panettiere who was clearly shaken by the news. Some of Panettiere's co-stars from the "Scream" franchise shared brief statements on social media. "I love you Hayden," wrote David Arquette, while Melissa Barrera said, "Rest in peace sweet Hayden," per Deadline.
Hayden Panettiere's impact is easy to see
Fans didn't see Hayden Panettiere acting much after the "Nashville" finale in 2018. Yet, she managed to spend three decades on our screens over the course of her long career. In that time, she clearly turned plenty of viewers and colleagues alike into fans.
"I'm crushed," Bethany Joy Lenz, who appeared on "Guiding Light" alongside Panettiere in the '90s, wrote on Instagram of her friend of nearly 30 years. "I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen," she recalled. "She knew her lines and everyone else's. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I'd ever seen on camera. And she'd sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play. We'd connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away — but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths."
For those who knew her personally and those who didn't, it's surely comforting to see many posts that aren't focused on the tragic details of Panettiere's life or her shocking death, but rather, what made the star so special. Panettiere obviously made a mark that won't soon be forgotten.