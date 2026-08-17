The Most Tear-Jerking Celeb Tributes To Hayden Panettiere

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Hayden Panettiere. On August 16, news broke that the "Nashville" leading lady joined the list of stars we've sadly lost in 2026 at the age of 36. Fans everywhere were shaken by the news of Panettiere's sudden, tragic passing. And, it's clear her peers are no different, as their heartfelt tributes to the young star take over social media.

Viola Davis poured her heart out in the wake of the news. Davis and Panettiere worked together on two films a decade apart: "Architect" in 2006 and "Custody" in 2016. "What an amazing talent you were....so gifted," she wrote on Instagram. She called her co-star "an old, wise soul with such a deep heart," noting, "I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered."

Working with Panettiere when she did gave Davis a unique relationship with the star. Yet, she was far from the only person who worked with Panettiere who was clearly shaken by the news. Some of Panettiere's co-stars from the "Scream" franchise shared brief statements on social media. "I love you Hayden," wrote David Arquette, while Melissa Barrera said, "Rest in peace sweet Hayden," per Deadline.