Stars We've Sadly Lost So Far In 2026

For many, 2025 was a tough year, and we sadly lost quite a few stars in the process. It quickly became clear that 2026 would be no different, with losses that shook Hollywood and the rest of the world alike.

It can be a strange feeling to hear about the passing of a celeb you love. While we don't actually know our favorite stars personally, they often make their mark on us through art that had a profound influence on our lives. From the voice that sang a favorite song during our childhood to a familiar face in a movie we've watched repeatedly, Hollywood icons can make a big impact. And this was definitely the case for the stars we lost in 2026.

It can be sad to say goodbye to a beloved star, but it can also serve as a time to honor their body of work. Looking back on what we were given by the stars we've lost, we can celebrate their lives and the art that earned them many fans along the way.