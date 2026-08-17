'I Felt Like I Lost Half Of My Soul': Hayden Panettiere Tragically Lost Her Brother 3 Years Before Her Death

The sudden death of Hayden Panettiere on August 16, 2026 — less than a week before her 37th birthday — is reverberating through the entertainment community. Panettiere had transformed herself from a child star to a respected actress throughout her short lifetime, and was looking to branch out into other ventures such as a makeup line shortly before her passing. This makes the second devastating loss in three years for the Panettieres, as Hayden's brother, Jansen Rane Panettiere, died at age 28 in February 2023 from complications related to an enlarged heart. Jansen was also an actor whose credits include "The Walking Dead," "Major Crimes," and a series of voice acting gigs. The loss of her younger brother left Hayden shattered and mourning for life.

On the two-year anniversary of Jansen's death, the "Nashville" star told People, "When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul ... I will always be heartbroken about [him], I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss." Her grief was so visceral, she added, that she gained 40 pounds without any change in her eating habits. "Now I think my body was protecting itself, shielding itself from the world."

Hayden's final Instagram post was heartbreaking, as she appeared to be in a positive place in her life with "good times and good friends," but her many tributes to her brother are even more poignant. On that same second anniversary of his passing, she shared a photo of the two of them, saying in part, "This amazing human being touched the lives of so many. Especially mine. The pain isn't quantifiable."