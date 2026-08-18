Princess Charlotte Channels Her Inner Kate Middleton & Embraces Her Sporty Side

Princess Charlotte is growing up fast and like many pre-teens, she's getting involved in extracurricular activities. The 11-year-old seems particularly interested in sports — her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has proven herself to be one of the most athletic royals, so it's not a huge surprise Charlotte is following in her footsteps. Charlotte has reportedly joined a netball team that travels all over the country to play matches.

"All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they're going to run into William and Kate," an unnamed source told The Mail on Sunday. "It's all very hands on, and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do." William and Kate have worked to keep their kids as grounded as possible, so it seems likely that they'd show up to cheer for Charlotte's games like any other parents.

Netball is primarily a game for women and girls, and it's particularly popular in the U.K. It's a bit like basketball, in that you're trying to get the ball in a hoop, but there's no dribbling, just passing. Charlotte has been able to watch netball played by professionals. The entire Wales family watched the netball semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in August 2026. Perhaps Charlotte picked up some pointers for her own team?