The Many Health Issues Hollywood Legend Elizabeth Taylor Dealt With During Her Life

This article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.

Silver screen legend Elizabeth Taylor captivated the world with her striking violet eyes and phenomenal acting performances. Taylor first soared to stardom in the '40s as a child actor before dominating Hollywood in the ensuing decades, the starlet memorably appearing in a slew of cinema classics like "Giant," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Though she was adored for her beauty, fame, and philanthropy, Taylor faced tragic health hurdles behind closed doors.

From debilitating chronic pain to near-fatal bouts of pneumonia, the Academy Award winner faced her fair share of ailments and health issues throughout her illustrious career. Taylor had often been candid about the many surgeries and hospitalizations she was forced to endure throughout her 79 years of life, though she always kept her spirits high.

Known for enjoying a lavish life in excess, Taylor developed an addiction to alcohol and painkillers, vices that proved severely detrimental to her health. "The problem with people who have no vices is that generally you can be pretty sure they're going to have some pretty annoying virtues," she famously once said.